 Coming full circle...
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 20:31
 
The special counsel team investigating the Dec. 3 insurrection, led by Cho Eun-seok, summoned a researcher from the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) on July 1 for questioning. The move is seen as a direct step toward probing former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of aiding the enemy. In October last year, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry claimed that South Korea flew a drone over Pyongyang to drop anti-regime leaflets, releasing photos of the alleged UAV. Later, on Dec. 3, Yoon declared martial law, prompting speculation that the drone incident may have been a premeditated operation to justify the declaration. This forms a key part of aiding the external enemy charges currently under investigation by the special counsel. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
