'I want to surpass my father': Sons of Korean football greats aim to carve own legacy at East Asian Cup
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 11:53
“I can’t stop at simply being the son of a football legend. I want to surpass my father on the pitch,” said Lee Ho-jae, 25, a rising striker for the Pohang Steelers, as he prepares for his first international tournament with the Korean senior national team.
Lee, son of former “Cannon Shooter” and current Yanbian Longding head coach Lee Ki-hyung, will wear the Korean jersey at the 2025 EAFF E-1 Football Championship — commonly known as the East Asian Cup — alongside another famous offspring: left back Lee Tae-seok, 23, whose father Lee Eul-yong helped Korea reach the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup and now manages Gyeongnam FC.
The JoongAng Ilbo recently met the two players in Gangnam, southern Seoul, ahead of Korea’s group-stage matches against China next Monday, Hong Kong on July 11 and Japan on July 15. With the tournament falling outside FIFA’s official match window, manager Hong Myung-bo built his squad around standout talents from the K League and Japan’s J.League — a proving ground for the 2026 World Cup cycle.
This call-up marks Lee Ho-jae’s first time with Korea’s senior national team, making him and his father the fourth father-son duo to represent the country, after Kim Chan-ki and Kim Seok-won, Cha Bum-kun and Cha Du-ri and Lee Eul-yong and Lee Tae-seok.
“I started playing football when I was five, and ever since then I’ve dreamed of wearing the Korean jersey like my father,” Lee Ho-jae said. “I’m thrilled to finally make it happen.”
He added that his father, usually quick to critique rather than praise, offered rare encouragement.
“This time, he told me, ‘Don’t be nervous, just do well with the national team. I’m rooting for you,’” Lee said.
Unlike his father, who earned 47 caps as a fullback, the younger Lee plays as a striker. After debuting for Pohang in 2021, he scored nine goals last season and has already netted eight in 21 rounds this year, ranking fifth overall in the K League 1 scoring charts.
Among Korean players, only Jeon Jin-woo of Jeonbuk Hyundai, with 12 goals, and Ju Min-kyu of Daejeon Hana Citizen with 10, have more.
At 192 centimeters (6.3 feet), Lee combines aerial prowess with a powerful shot.
Fans have dubbed him “K-Haaland,” comparing him to Manchester City’s Norwegian star Erling Haaland, who is 194 centimeters tall.
“Thanks to good genes, shooting is my biggest strength,” he said. “Even compared to my dad in his prime, I’m confident my power and accuracy aren’t lacking.”
“I won’t settle for just making the team. If I get on the field, I’ll prove myself by scoring. I want to be called up again so I can meet [Son] Heung-min next time,” he added with a laugh.
Lee Tae-seok is more familiar with the national team setup, having debuted last November in a World Cup qualifier in Kuwait. He came on as a substitute in the second half of that match and has now earned five caps.
After turning pro with FC Seoul in 2021, he moved to Pohang last August, emerging as one of the league’s top left-backs with a trademark left-footed delivery reminiscent of his father.
This East Asian Cup will be his first extended international tournament.
“My dad told me, ‘You’re doing well, just keep calm and play comfortably,’" Lee Tae-seok said.
"He’s tough on me when it comes to my club play, but when it’s about the national team, he mostly gives praise, so I don’t get nervous. My goal is to stay relaxed and show off what my left foot can do.”
Both players are looking forward to sharing the field in a Korea shirt.
“Playing with Ho-jae on the national team will probably feel as comfortable as it does with our club,” Lee Tae-seok said.
Lee Ho-jae was quick to agree.
“Tae-seok is a fantastic provider. He’s already assisted two of my goals this season. I keep imagining getting on the end of his left-footed cross and scoring against Japan,” he said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
