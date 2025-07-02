 Trump says he will not extend July 9 trade deadline, expresses doubt on Japan deal
Published: 02 Jul. 2025, 09:17
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on June 27. [AFP/YONHAP]

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was not thinking of extending the July 9 deadline for countries to negotiate trade deals with the United States, and continued to express doubt that an agreement could be reached with Japan.
 
"We've dealt with Japan. I'm not sure we're going to make a deal. I doubt it," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from a trip to Florida.
 

Trump suggested he could impose a tariff of "30 percent or 35 percent or whatever the number is that we determine" on imports from Japan — well above the 24 percent tariff rate he announced on April 2 and then later paused.

Reuters
Trump says he will not extend July 9 trade deadline, expresses doubt on Japan deal

