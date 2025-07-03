Daejeon's international science belt nears completion
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 17:47
DAEJEON — On the quiet northern edge of this central Korean city, bulldozers, beamlines and biotech are converging in one of the country’s most ambitious scientific undertakings.
The International Science and Business Belt, a sprawling mega-cluster of laboratories and high-tech firms anchored in Daejeon’s Yuseong District, is entering its final phase. Officials confirmed Wednesday that construction is on track for completion this October, with nearly 88 percent of its 3.45 million square meters already leased to companies and research institutions.
Here, scientists are accelerating heavy ions — heavier than hydrogen and helium — close to the speed of light and smashing them together. By doing so, they can observe how radiation affects semiconductors used in satellites and other aerospace technologies. These experiments also create rare isotopes that could pave the way for next-generation materials, including longer-lasting batteries and ultra-durable advanced components.
High-tech cluster
According to the Daejeon metropolitan government, the city recently approved the fourth-stage completion of the hub zone, paving the way for full delivery later this year. Of the total 3.45 million square meters (345 hectares), about 3.05 million square meters have been leased to 112 companies and institutions, mostly biotech firms and research organizations.
The belt traces its origins back to 2007, when then-candidate Lee Myung-bak made it a key presidential campaign pledge. The following year, his administration formally launched the initiative with a sweeping vision: to build a global-class scientific cluster blending basic research, industry and a high-quality living environment.
After heated competition among local governments to host the facility, planners settled in 2011 on a central “hub zone” in Daejeon, along with “functional zones” in Sejong, Cheongju in North Chungcheong and Cheonan in South Chungcheong. Construction began in earnest in 2016.
The hub spans the Daejeon neighborhoods of Sin-dong, Dungok-dong and Doryong-dong. Over time, the project’s budget swelled from an initial 5.7 trillion won ($4.1 billion) as timelines stretched beyond the original 2021 completion target.
Cutting-edge physics
At the heart of the project is the heavy-ion accelerator known as RAON. Housed primarily in Sin-dong, RAON includes accelerator tunnels, a superconducting assembly hall, experimental facilities and support buildings.
The first stage, which handles lower-energy acceleration up to 18.5 megaelectronvolts (MeV) for uranium, wrapped up in 2022. The second stage — designed to achieve energies of 200 MeV — is now in research and development, with construction expected to begin in 2028.
With a total budget of 1.5 trillion won, the accelerator is set to elevate Korea into an elite group of nations capable of operating such sophisticated equipment.
Scientists anticipate breakthroughs not only in fundamental questions — such as the structure of atomic nuclei, stellar evolution and the conditions of the early universe — but also in applied research. That includes producing radiation-induced mutations for crop development, generating critical nuclear data, and pioneering treatments for hard-to-cure cancers.
“Once the high-energy section is complete, Korea will be among the very few countries with a world-class heavy-ion accelerator,” said Bae Seok-hyun, head of administration at the Institute for Rare Isotope Science. “We expect it to become an international hub that draws researchers from around the world.”
Industry magnet
Beyond Sin-dong, the belt’s Dungok district, spanning roughly 1.8 million square meters, focuses on industrial and residential development. Meanwhile, the Doryong area houses the Institute for Basic Science, a global-caliber research center employing 918 scientists.
Surrounding these areas are 26 state-funded research institutes, including the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), along with 17 private research labs.
As part of efforts to maximize occupancy, Daejeon plans to rezone about 130,000 square meters of still-unsold research land into industrial sites to attract local high-performing firms.
“The International Science and Business Belt has crossed the most challenging phase after years of hard work,” said Daejeon Mayor Lee Jang-woo. “We will ensure the remaining projects are completed smoothly so that citizens and companies can truly feel the benefits.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
