Trump's trade pressure may extend to U.S. beef imports to Korea
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 17:50
- LIM JEONG-WON
As the reciprocal tariff suspension deadline approaches next Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump is intensifying his trade pressure on key partners, including Japan and Korea.
Trump has recently been pressuring Japan to “open its rice market,” and there are concerns that he may demand that Korea open its markets for beef, rice and other products as well.
On Tuesday, Trump criticized Japan for its rice market restrictions, calling Tokyo “very tough” and “very spoiled,” adding, “they desperately need rice but they won't take rice […] on trade they have been very unfair."
The president further threatened to impose tariffs of 30 to 35 percent unless Japan opens its market to U.S. rice and other products.
Despite seven rounds of ministerial talks, little progress has been made, putting Japan on high alert. The Nihon Keizai Shimbun noted that Trump’s remarks, likely based on a briefing, indicate heightened tensions.
Experts view his remarks as a negotiation tactic.
“The United States has made little headway with countries other than Britain ahead of the deadline,” said Heo Yoon, a professor of international trade at Sogang University’s Graduate School of International Studies. “Japan is being used as a warning to urge other nations to present their best offers.”
Korea, which recently resumed high-level trade talks with the United States under the new Lee Jae Myung administration, is also on edge. Korea's beef market — similar to Japan’s rice issue — has come under pressure, with the U.S. reportedly pushing for the import of beef over 30 months of age.
This recalls the 2008 “mad cow disease” protests under the Lee Myung-bak administration. At a public hearing on Monday, representatives from the Korea hanwoo Association staged a protest against U.S. beef imports.
However, experts suggest that expanding the beef market may not be Washington's true goal.
“If 30-month-old U.S. beef is imported, the current imports of U.S. beef could decrease due to concerns about mad cow disease among domestic consumers,” said Suh Jin-kyo of GS&J Institute.
Last year, Korea was the largest exporter of both refrigerated and frozen American beef, worth $940 million and $1.2 billion, respectively.
“Even U.S. stakeholders understand that the 30-month age limit contributes to their strong market share in Korea,” a trade official said.
“The United States may use beef as leverage — similar to Japan’s rice — but is more focused on digital trade issues like Google Maps and network usage fees,” said another trade expert who spoke on condition of anonymity.
With Trump likely to continue pressing for a “political win,” Korea, delayed by its new government transition, may be unable to reach an agreement by the deadline. This could mean facing tariffs while negotiations continue.
Korea’s exports to the United States are already falling. While total exports held steady at minus 0.03 percent in the first half of the year, exports to the United States dropped 3.7 percent. Steel exports, subject to a 50 percent tariff, fell 11.2 percent, while cars, at 25 percent, plunged 16.8 percent.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
