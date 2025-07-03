 Authorities to crack down on irregular home transactions amid tighter loan curbs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Authorities to crack down on irregular home transactions amid tighter loan curbs

Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 17:47
Apartments in Seoul on June 29. [YONHAP]

Apartments in Seoul on June 29. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's financial authorities said Thursday that they will crack down on irregular and unusual home transactions amid tightened curbs on mortgages aimed at reining in soaring home prices.
 
They will focus on transfers of homes to offspring at lower prices and home transactions backed by loans extended to fund businesses.
 

Related Article

Starting this month, mortgage loans of 600 million won ($441,000) or above to buy homes are banned in the wider capital area as home prices have not shown signs of easing in recent months.
 
Also, tighter debt-to-service ratio (DSR) rules have been applied to virtually all kinds of household debts since the beginning of this month, while the stress interest rate has been raised to 1.5 percent from 0.75 percent on loans extended in the greater Seoul area.
 
Household loans extended by major banks spiked by the most in 10 months in June, largely driven by a sharp increase in mortgages, industry data showed earlier.
 
Outstanding household loans extended by five major commercial banks, including KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank and Hana Bank, stood at 754.83 trillion won at the end of last month, up 6.7 trillion won from a month ago, according to the data.
 
The June tally marks an acceleration from May's 4.99 trillion-won on-month increase and the sharpest gain since August last year, when the comparable reading was 9.62 trillion won.
 
Banks had eased some of their lending regulations at the beginning of the year, while demand for loans increased during moving season.
 
The Seoul municipal government had also lifted part of the so-called land transaction permission zones imposed in some areas of Seoul's highly sought-after Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa districts in February, leading to a marked increase in real estate prices in such areas, which in turn fueled household loans.
 
The banks' mortgage loans increased 5.76 trillion won last month, accelerating from the previous month's 4.23 trillion-won gain, according to the data.

Yonhap
tags loan household mortgage apartment

More in Finance

Kospi jumps to 4-year high on tech gains, law revision

Authorities to crack down on irregular home transactions amid tighter loan curbs

Korea's foreign reserves rise for 1st time in 3 months in June: BOK

Woori Financial Group finalizes purchase of Tongyang Life, ABL Life

Kospi slides 0.47% as U.S. tariff suspension clock runs down

Related Stories

FSC to tighten mortgage rules to curb rising household debt

Household credit growth slows in Q4 of 2023 on cooling real estate market

Interest rates are climbing, no plateau in sight

Loans on show

Rate of household loans slows in November to 4 trillion won
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)