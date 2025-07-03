More in Industry

Exclusive: Hyundai's Georgia plant to use Boston Dynamics' Atlas humanoid robot from October

[단독] 현대차, 보스턴다이내믹스 ‘아틀라스’ 로봇 10월 조지아 공장에 첫 투입

Korea finalizes second deal with Poland to export 180 more K2 tanks

Lithuanian economy minister highlights advancements in lasers and potential partnerships with Korea

All eyes on Korean chip giants as U.S. Senate boosts tax credits for semiconductor plants