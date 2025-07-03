[단독] 현대차, 보스턴다이내믹스 ‘아틀라스’ 로봇 10월 조지아 공장에 첫 투입
현대자동차그룹이 인수한 미국의 로봇 개발·제조업체 보스턴다이내믹스의 휴머노이드 로봇 ‘아틀라스(Atlas)’가 오는 10월 미국 조지아주 메타플랜트 아메리카(HMGMA)에 처음 투입된다. 이는 본격적인 상용화를 앞두고 진행되는 실증 사업의 일환으로, 현대차그룹의 제조 공장에 아틀라스가 배치되는 첫 사례가 될 전망이다.
2일 익명을 요구한 자동차 업계 관계자에 따르면 조지아 공장은 올 10월 아틀라스의 첫 테스트 베드가 될 예정이다. 초기 성과에 따라 현대차 울산 전기차 전용 공장과 기아의 첫 전기차 전용 공장인 광명 이보 플랜트(EVO Plant)에도 아틀라스 투입 여부가 결정된다. 실제로 조지아 공장 준공식에 맞춰 공개된 유튜브 홍보 영상 말미에는 아틀라스가 인사하는 장면이 포함돼, 향후 투입을 암시했다.
관련 사안에 대해 보스턴다이내믹스 미국 본사 관계자는 코리아중앙데일리에 “아틀라스의 첫 번째 ‘기술 실증(Proof of Concept)’은 올해 말 사바나 외곽에 있는 현대의 메타플랜트"라고 확인했다. 이어 “조지아 공장에서 아틀라스가 수행할 첫 직무는 ‘파트 시퀀싱(Part Sequencing)'”이라고 설명했다. 파트 시퀀싱은 자동차 조립에 앞서 차량에 맞는 부품을 순서대로 배열하는 사전 처리 단계이다.
아틀라스는 테슬라의 '옵티머스(Optimus)'에 대항하는 보스턴다이내믹스의 핵심 2족 보행 자율 로봇이다. 스스로 판단하고 행동하는 로봇으로 지난해 4월 기술력이 향상된 2세대 모델이 공개됐는데 당시 영상에서는 아틀라스가 바닥에 누워있다가 관절을 비틀며 일어나고 몸통을 360도로 회전하며 걸어가는 모습이 담겼다. 지난해 11월에 추가로 공개된 영상에서는 엔진 커버 부품을 보관함에 옮기거나 부품의 위치와 종류를 인식해 부품별 수납 공간에 꽂아 넣는 등 공장에서 실제 사람처럼 일하는 모습이었다. 보스턴다이내믹스는 아틀라스의 모든 수행 과정에서 원격 조작은 없으며 로봇의 독단적인 인지, 판단, 제어 과정을 통해 자율적으로 생성된다는 점을 강조했다.
현대자동차그룹은 아틀라스를 시장에서 판매하는 상용화 시점을 2028년경으로 잡고 개발을 진행 중이다. 가격은 아직 확정되지 않았지만, 보스턴다이내믹스의 4족 보행 로봇 ‘스팟(Spot)’의 가장 저렴한 모델이 7만4500달러(약 1억100만원) 수준인 점을 고려하면, 아틀라스의 가격은 최소 15만 달러 혹은 그 이상이 될 것으로 예측된다.
아틀라스의 상용화 여부는 현재 적자를 기록 중인 보스턴다이내믹스의 기업 가치 향상에 핵심 변수로 작용할 전망이다. 현대차그룹은 로봇을 미래 신사업으로 낙점하고, 2021년 6월 소프트뱅크로부터 보스턴다이내믹스 지분 80%를 8억 8000만 달러에 인수했다. 당시 정의선 현대차그룹 회장은 약 2400억 원의 사재를 투입해 지분 20%를 확보하기도 했다.
이후 세 차례의 유상증자를 거치면서 현대차그룹과 관계된 총 지분율은 약 87.6%까지 상승했고, 이 중 정의선 회장의 지분도 21.9%로 늘어났다. 인수 당시 현대차그룹이 소프트뱅크와 약속한 ‘4년 내 상장’ 시한이 이달로 만료되면서, 소프트뱅크가 보유 중인 잔여 지분 12.4%에 대해 풋옵션을 행사할 가능성도 커지고 있다.
보스턴다이내믹스는 휴머노이드 로봇 아틀라스 외에도 스팟과 물류 자동화 로봇 ‘스트레치(Stretch)’를 상용화해 판매 중이다. 스팟은 이미 현대차그룹의 싱가포르 공장을 비롯해 SK이노베이션 울산 정유·석유화학 공장, BMW 영국 공장, 포드 미시간 공장 등 전 세계 주요 제조 현장에서 활용되고 있다. 특히 지난해 11월에는 미국 비밀경호국(SS)이 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 플로리다주 팜비치 자택(마러라고) 주변을 순찰하는 데 스팟을 투입한 장면이 포착돼 화제를 모았다.
물류 자동화 로봇 스트레치는 글로벌 물류 기업 DHL과 총 1300대 공급 계약을 체결했다. 스트레치는 시간당 최대 700개의 박스를 하역할 수 있는 성능을 갖춘 것으로 알려졌다.
Hyundai Motor plans to deploy Atlas, a bipedal humanoid robot developed by its U.S. subsidiary Boston Dynamics, in October at the automaker’s EV plant in Georgia, marking the robot’s first field trial ahead of full-scale commercialization.
It’s the first case of Atlas being introduced into a Hyundai manufacturing facility anywhere in the world, as well as the first time its humanoid robot is being deployed to replace tasks traditionally performed by humans.
“Hyundai’s Metaplant America (HMGMA) is set to become the first test bed for Atlas,” an industry source with knowledge of the matter told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
“Depending on the outcome, Atlas may later be deployed at Hyundai’s EV-dedicated plant in Ulsan and Kia's Gwangmyeong EVO plant,” the source added.
Atlas is Boston Dynamics’ bipedal humanoid robot capable of autonomous decision-making and movement. An updated version was unveiled last year, featuring enhanced mobility that allows it to rise from the floor by twisting its joints and walking while rotating its torso 360 degrees, and even working like a human in a factory setting, transporting engine cover parts to a storage bin and recognizing various components to insert them into their designated slots. The Massachusetts-based firm emphasized that all actions rely entirely on the robot’s own perception, decision-making, and control systems, with “no prescribed or teleoperated movements.”
A promotional YouTube video released in March for Hyundai’s official account celebrating the Georgia plant’s opening concluded with a brief clip of Atlas bowing, hinting at its upcoming deployment.
“The testing of Atlas at Hyundai’s Metaplant will be our first proof of concept,” a Boston Dynamics spokesperson told Korea JoongAng Daily, adding that Atlas’s first task will be "part sequencing,” which refers to the pre-assembly process of arranging components in the correct order based on vehicle specifications.
Atlas’s market launch is currently expected for 2028. While the price has yet to be finalized, considering the starting price of Boston Dynamics’ four-legged robot dog Spot is $74,500, Atlas is speculated to be priced at around $150,000 or more.
The success of Atlas’s commercialization is seen as crucial for enhancing Boston Dynamics’ corporate value, as the company has yet to achieve profitability. In June 2021, Hyundai acquired approximately an 80 percent stake in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank Group for $880 million, including a personal investment of 240 billion won by Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, who acquired a 20 percent stake.
It then underwent three rounds of capital increases, which raised Hyundai’s total stake to 65.7 percent, with Chung’s stake growing to 21.9 percent. However, as the four-year initial public offering deadline agreed upon with SoftBank at the time of acquisition has already passed this month, raising the possibility that SoftBank may exercise its put option on the remaining 12.4 percent stake.
Boston Dynamics sells other robots, including Spot and Stretch, a box-moving robot built for warehouse and logistics automation. Spot is already in use at various plants, including Hyundai’s Singapore plant, SK Innovation’s Ulsan refinery and petrochemical complex, BMW’s facility in Britain and Ford Motor's plant in Michigan.
In November, Spot was even seen patrolling around U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of a U.S. Secret Service operation.
Boston Dynamics also inked a deal with global logistics giant DHL to supply a total of 1,300 Stretch robots, which are capable of unloading up to 700 boxes per hour.
