Exclusive: Hyundai's Georgia plant to use Boston Dynamics' Atlas humanoid robot from October
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 06:00 Updated: 03 Jul. 2025, 07:37
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Hyundai Motor plans to deploy Atlas, a bipedal humanoid robot developed by its U.S. subsidiary Boston Dynamics, in October at the automaker’s EV plant in Georgia, marking the robot’s first field trial ahead of full-scale commercialization.
It’s the first case of Atlas being introduced into a Hyundai manufacturing facility anywhere in the world, as well as the first time its humanoid robot is being deployed to replace tasks traditionally performed by humans.
“Hyundai’s Metaplant America (HMGMA) is set to become the first test bed for Atlas,” an industry source with knowledge of the matter told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
“Depending on the outcome, Atlas may later be deployed at Hyundai’s EV-dedicated plant in Ulsan and Kia's Gwangmyeong EVO plant,” the source added.
Atlas is Boston Dynamics’ bipedal humanoid robot capable of autonomous decision-making and movement. An updated version was unveiled last year, featuring enhanced mobility that allows it to rise from the floor by twisting its joints and walking while rotating its torso 360 degrees, and even working like a human in a factory setting, transporting engine cover parts to a storage bin and recognizing various components to insert them into their designated slots. The Massachusetts-based firm emphasized that all actions rely entirely on the robot’s own perception, decision-making, and control systems, with “no prescribed or teleoperated movements.”
A promotional YouTube video released in March for Hyundai’s official account celebrating the Georgia plant’s opening concluded with a brief clip of Atlas bowing, hinting at its upcoming deployment.
“The testing of Atlas at Hyundai’s Metaplant will be our first proof of concept,” a Boston Dynamics spokesperson told Korea JoongAng Daily, adding that Atlas’s first task will be "part sequencing,” which refers to the pre-assembly process of arranging components in the correct order based on vehicle specifications.
Atlas’s market launch is currently expected for 2028. While the price has yet to be finalized, considering the starting price of Boston Dynamics’ four-legged robot dog Spot is $74,500, Atlas is speculated to be priced at around $150,000 or more.
The success of Atlas’s commercialization is seen as crucial for enhancing Boston Dynamics’ corporate value, as the company has yet to achieve profitability. In June 2021, Hyundai acquired approximately an 80 percent stake in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank Group for $880 million, including a personal investment of 240 billion won by Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, who acquired a 20 percent stake.
It then underwent three rounds of capital increases, which raised Hyundai’s total stake to 65.7 percent, with Chung’s stake growing to 21.9 percent. However, as the four-year initial public offering deadline agreed upon with SoftBank at the time of acquisition has already passed this month, raising the possibility that SoftBank may exercise its put option on the remaining 12.4 percent stake.
Boston Dynamics sells other robots, including Spot and Stretch, a box-moving robot built for warehouse and logistics automation. Spot is already in use at various plants, including Hyundai’s Singapore plant, SK Innovation’s Ulsan refinery and petrochemical complex, BMW’s facility in Britain and Ford Motor's plant in Michigan.
In November, Spot was even seen patrolling around U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of a U.S. Secret Service operation.
Boston Dynamics also inked a deal with global logistics giant DHL to supply a total of 1,300 Stretch robots, which are capable of unloading up to 700 boxes per hour.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)