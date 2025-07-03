 Hyundai to unveil Ioniq 6 N in London next week
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 17:14
A teaser image for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

Hyundai Motor said Thursday it will unveil its all-electric Ioniq 6 N high-performance model in London next week, ahead of its domestic launch later this year.
 
The company has released a teaser film of the Ioniq 6 N electric sedan on its official YouTube channel.
 
The Ioniq 6 N, Hyundai's second N high-performance electric model following the Ioniq 5 N, will be showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next Thursday, the company said in a press release.
 
The next-generation electric sedan features advanced suspension geometry, N e-shift technology that simulates motorsport-inspired close gear ratios and an N Drift Optimizer that allows drivers to fine-tune drift functionality through a wide range of customizable settings.
 
"The Ioniq 6 N has been developed to provide the most engaging driving experience possible in an EV," Park Joon-woo, vice president and head of Hyundai's N Management Group, said in the release.
 
The Ioniq 6 N is designed to deliver an interactive driving experience rooted in N's core performance pillars: cornering agility, racetrack capability and everyday usability as a sports car.
 
 Yonhap
