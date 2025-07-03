 Korean cosmetics exports hit record high in first half of 2025 amid K-beauty craze
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 15:01
Cosmetics are stocked at the storefront window of a shop in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on May 6. [YONHAP]

Riding the global popularity of K-beauty, Korea's cosmetics exports hit a record high in the first half of 2025, buoyed by growing demand in markets such as the United States and Poland.
 
Exports of Korean cosmetics in the January to June period reached $5.51 billion, up 14.8 percent from $4.8 billion a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Thursday. It marked the third consecutive year of growth for first-half exports, following $4.05 billion in 2022.
 

Second-quarter exports this year alone totaled $2.93 billion, surpassing the previous quarterly record of $2.82 billion set in the fourth quarter of last year. The strong performance signals the potential for Korea’s annual cosmetics exports to exceed $10 billion for the second straight year, after hitting $10.2 billion in 2024.
 
Officials attribute the export growth to the increasing global recognition of Korean cosmetics, which are often associated with the K-beauty trend. The number of export destinations expanded to 176 countries in the first half, up from 172 last year.
 
“In the past, popularity was largely driven by the Korean Wave, but now Korea’s cosmetics technology is being recognized in its own right,” said Koh Ji-hoon, head of the ministry’s cosmetics policy division.
 
By country, China remained the top export destination at $1.08 billion, followed by the United States at $1.02 billion and Japan at $550 million. However, exports to China declined by $130 million year-on-year, bringing China’s share of total exports down to the 10 percent range for the first time on a half-year basis — though it still retained the top spot. 
 
Cosmetics displayed at a GS25 store in Seoul [GS RETAIL]

Meanwhile, exports to the United States rose by $150 million, narrowing the gap with China. Shipments to the United States have more than doubled in the past four years.
 
Poland emerged as a notable new market. Exports to Poland surged from just $3 million in all of 2023 to $150 million in the first half of 2025, making it the first European country to enter the top 10 destinations for Korean cosmetics. Poland rose from 23rd to 8th place in the same period. Other European markets also showed strong growth, with exports to France up 116.1 percent and Britain up 46.2 percent.
 
Koh said the dip in exports to China reflects the country’s slow domestic recovery, while an expanded offline retail presence is boosting demand in the United States. “With similar efforts underway in Europe, steady growth there is also expected,” he added.
 
By product type, basic skin care items dominated with $4.11 billion in exports. Color cosmetics, body cleansers and hair care products followed. Lotion, essence and cream sales were particularly strong in China. Lipstick exports — representative of color cosmetics — jumped 42.9 percent, with Japan the top market. Exports of facial sheet masks, widely used in daily skincare routines, increased by 33.4 percent.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
tags Cosmetics Korea K-beauty

