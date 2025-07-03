 Samyang Foods begins construction of 1st plant in China
Samyang Foods begins construction of 1st plant in China

Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 16:58
Groundbreaking ceremony for Samyang Foods' production facility in Jiaxing, China [SAMYANG FOODS]

Samyang Foods, maker of the globally popular Buldak spicy ramyeon, said Thursday it has begun construction of its first production facility in China to meet growing demand for its signature product.
 
The company will invest 201.4 billion won ($148 million) in the new plant, which will be located in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, and have an annual production capacity of 840 million Buldak spicy ramyeon products, it said in a press release.
 
Construction is scheduled for completion in January 2027, with the plant set to supply products primarily for the local Chinese market.
 
"Once the facility is operational, Samyang's total annual production capacity of Buldak spicy ramyeon across all production sites will rise to 3.5 billion units," the release said.
 
The company currently operates three plants in Korea and maintains overseas operations in China, Japan, Indonesia, the Netherlands and the United States.
 
In 2024, Samyang's sales surged 45 percent on year to 1.73 trillion won, driven by strong demand for its Buldak series, particularly in the U.S. and China. Last year, the company's exports exceeded 1 trillion won for the first time in its history.
 
Since its launch in 2012, cumulative sales of Buldak ramyeon have surpassed 7 billion units, generating more than 4 trillion won in revenue.
 
Buldak ramyeon gained global attention after its extreme spiciness went viral in a food-eating challenge in 2014.
 
Yonhap
