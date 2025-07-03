 Sol Beach Namhae brings the best of the region to the best of hospitality
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Sol Beach Namhae brings the best of the region to the best of hospitality

Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Sol Beach Namhae in Namhae County, South Gyeongsang [SOL BEACH NAMHAE]

Sol Beach Namhae in Namhae County, South Gyeongsang [SOL BEACH NAMHAE]

 
People often travel to the far ends of a country in search of nature and a sense of purpose — and when that feeling extends to lodging, the experience becomes truly unforgettable.
 
The new Sol Beach Namhae hotel and resort appears to have taken that idea to heart, bringing the essence of Namhae indoors.
 

Related Article

Located at the southern tip of Namhae County in South Gyeongsang, where lush greenery meets the sea, the 93,153-square-meter (1,003,000-square-foot) property blends the region’s culture and coastal lifestyle into every detail. Meals feature seafood caught by haenyeo, traditional female divers, while vintage fishing tools are repurposed as decorations. An artificial ice rink outside with ocean views is the cherry on top.
 
The premium resort consists of a hotel tower and a villa complex. While its tiered design may evoke the cliffside architecture of Positano in southern Italy, it’s inspired by Darengi-non, iconic terraced rice paddies, at Namhae’s Daraengi Village.
 
There are 451 rooms in total, all with views of the ocean — 366 hotel rooms spread across six room types and 85 standalone villas.
 
The Superior Vista room at Sol Beach Namhae [SOL BEACH NAMHAE]

The Superior Vista room at Sol Beach Namhae [SOL BEACH NAMHAE]

 
Though the accommodations are generous, it’s the amenities and food-and-beverage offerings that truly distinguish Sol Beach Namhae from nearby pensions and resorts.
 
That is best shown at Ice Beach, Korea’s first outdoor rink at a resort. Constructed from environmentally friendly high-density polyethylene, the 625-square-meter rink is open year-round.
 
Sol Beach Namhae's ice rink Ice Beach [SOL BEACH NAMHAE]

Sol Beach Namhae's ice rink Ice Beach [SOL BEACH NAMHAE]

 
Sol Beach Namhae's infinity pool [SOL BEACH NAMHAE]

Sol Beach Namhae's infinity pool [SOL BEACH NAMHAE]

 
With panoramic views of Namhae’s horizon and its scattered small islands, it would be a shame for the resort not to have an outdoor pool. So they built three. The infinity pool stretches long along the sides — a departure from more common linear designs — offering multiple viewing angles. At the family pool, guests can lounge with a drink while dipping their feet in the water. The children’s pool is spacious with nearby daybeds for adults. Additional facilities include a spa, sauna, fitness center and business lounge.
 
The resort’s commitment to local culture is especially evident in its dining. Across seven venues — including three restaurants, three cafes and bakeries and a bistro-pub — dishes and beverages spotlight regional ingredients.
 
Short walking path next to Bistro Gemi [WOO JI-WON]

Short walking path next to Bistro Gemi [WOO JI-WON]

 
Doekjang, traditional fish‑drying racks, are reimagined at Bistro Gemi [WOO JI-WON]

Doekjang, traditional fish‑drying racks, are reimagined at Bistro Gemi [WOO JI-WON]

Bistro Gemi exemplifies this approach. Located at the end of a short, scenic walking path, the bistro stands out with its high ceilings, moody lighting and design elements drawn from Namhae’s maritime heritage. Guests are welcomed by fish strung from threads — a homage to deokjang, traditional racks of drying fish — while the bar is topped with jukbangnyeom, bamboo fish traps. Sipping a yuja highball and snacking on jukbang myeolchi, Namhae’s signature anchovy, reminds you that life is good.
 
At Barae — a restaurant named after a Korean term meaning “harvesting just enough to feed your family” — a croaker pot rice dish and abalone risotto are served in the summer, with the source ingredients coming directly from nearby areas. Even the poolside snack bar adds a regional touch, serving cuttlefish and chips made with a beer batter using craft beer from Denmark Village — the famed small town in Namhae.
 
An official also said there are plans to offer makgeolli, or Korean rice wine, sourced from a local business run by young entrepreneurs and to serve daily dishes made with seafood freshly caught by haenyeo.
 
“We focused heavily on localizing everything, from interior elements like floors and ceilings. We also source ingredients directly from Namhae so guests can enjoy meals at their freshest,” said Son seon-won, PR executive at Sono International Holdings.
 
While the hotel rooms offer a clean, modern aesthetic, that sense of minimalism shines in the villa design. Designed in a Mediterranean style, each villa features a private terrace and indoor spa, with 14 also having private outdoor pools. All spas sit just beside the terrace, allowing guests to soak in the scenery while staying cozy indoors. For those with outdoor pools, it’s a whole new level of natural luxury. The largest unit, Villa Luna, is a two-story unit that accommodates up to nine guests — ideal for large families or group retreats.
 
 
The Villa Runa at Sol Beach Namhae [SOL BEACH NAMHAE]

The Villa Runa at Sol Beach Namhae [SOL BEACH NAMHAE]

 
The Villa Stellar's outdoor pool at Sol Beach Namhae [SOL BEACH NAMHAE]

The Villa Stellar's outdoor pool at Sol Beach Namhae [SOL BEACH NAMHAE]

Sol Beach Namhae expects to welcome as many as 1.1 million guests annually. In 2023, Namhae County saw 8.9 million visitors.
 
Accessibility, however, remains a challenge. The resort is about one hour and 20 to 40 minutes by car from Jinju and Suncheon KTX stations, and just over an hour from Sacheon Airport. While Sono International is considering operating shuttle buses from these transportation hubs, for now, it recommends traveling by car.
 
Sol Beach Namhae has registered itself as a five-star hotel, though evaluations are still underway to confirm its rating.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Namhae

More in Food & Travel

Sol Beach Namhae brings the best of the region to the best of hospitality

With seaside golf and swank hotels with ocean views, Namhae County transforms into premier luxury travel destination

From culture to food and every other mood, Jeju unveils summer recommendations

Oldies but goodies: Korean grandmothers' favorite desserts gain global popularity thanks to social media

Gangwon's Sokcho Beach to officially open Friday for summer season

Related Stories

3 seniors killed, 2 injured on ill-fated trip to a temple

Fresh off Japan release, Hilton launches Korean Amex to woo value-savvy travelers

With seaside golf and swank hotels with ocean views, Namhae County transforms into premier luxury travel destination

Actor Song Ha-yoon files criminal complaint against individual for school bullying claims

Newcastle United apologizes for Rising Sun imagery in promotional video
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)