Sol Beach Namhae brings the best of the region to the best of hospitality
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
People often travel to the far ends of a country in search of nature and a sense of purpose — and when that feeling extends to lodging, the experience becomes truly unforgettable.
The new Sol Beach Namhae hotel and resort appears to have taken that idea to heart, bringing the essence of Namhae indoors.
Located at the southern tip of Namhae County in South Gyeongsang, where lush greenery meets the sea, the 93,153-square-meter (1,003,000-square-foot) property blends the region’s culture and coastal lifestyle into every detail. Meals feature seafood caught by haenyeo, traditional female divers, while vintage fishing tools are repurposed as decorations. An artificial ice rink outside with ocean views is the cherry on top.
The premium resort consists of a hotel tower and a villa complex. While its tiered design may evoke the cliffside architecture of Positano in southern Italy, it’s inspired by Darengi-non, iconic terraced rice paddies, at Namhae’s Daraengi Village.
There are 451 rooms in total, all with views of the ocean — 366 hotel rooms spread across six room types and 85 standalone villas.
Though the accommodations are generous, it’s the amenities and food-and-beverage offerings that truly distinguish Sol Beach Namhae from nearby pensions and resorts.
That is best shown at Ice Beach, Korea’s first outdoor rink at a resort. Constructed from environmentally friendly high-density polyethylene, the 625-square-meter rink is open year-round.
With panoramic views of Namhae’s horizon and its scattered small islands, it would be a shame for the resort not to have an outdoor pool. So they built three. The infinity pool stretches long along the sides — a departure from more common linear designs — offering multiple viewing angles. At the family pool, guests can lounge with a drink while dipping their feet in the water. The children’s pool is spacious with nearby daybeds for adults. Additional facilities include a spa, sauna, fitness center and business lounge.
The resort’s commitment to local culture is especially evident in its dining. Across seven venues — including three restaurants, three cafes and bakeries and a bistro-pub — dishes and beverages spotlight regional ingredients.
At Barae — a restaurant named after a Korean term meaning “harvesting just enough to feed your family” — a croaker pot rice dish and abalone risotto are served in the summer, with the source ingredients coming directly from nearby areas. Even the poolside snack bar adds a regional touch, serving cuttlefish and chips made with a beer batter using craft beer from Denmark Village — the famed small town in Namhae.
An official also said there are plans to offer makgeolli, or Korean rice wine, sourced from a local business run by young entrepreneurs and to serve daily dishes made with seafood freshly caught by haenyeo.
“We focused heavily on localizing everything, from interior elements like floors and ceilings. We also source ingredients directly from Namhae so guests can enjoy meals at their freshest,” said Son seon-won, PR executive at Sono International Holdings.
While the hotel rooms offer a clean, modern aesthetic, that sense of minimalism shines in the villa design. Designed in a Mediterranean style, each villa features a private terrace and indoor spa, with 14 also having private outdoor pools. All spas sit just beside the terrace, allowing guests to soak in the scenery while staying cozy indoors. For those with outdoor pools, it’s a whole new level of natural luxury. The largest unit, Villa Luna, is a two-story unit that accommodates up to nine guests — ideal for large families or group retreats.
Accessibility, however, remains a challenge. The resort is about one hour and 20 to 40 minutes by car from Jinju and Suncheon KTX stations, and just over an hour from Sacheon Airport. While Sono International is considering operating shuttle buses from these transportation hubs, for now, it recommends traveling by car.
Sol Beach Namhae has registered itself as a five-star hotel, though evaluations are still underway to confirm its rating.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)