Investigating the Pyongyang drone allegation must not compromise national security (KOR)

A special counsel team led by Cho Eun-seok has launched a full-scale investigation into allegations that South Korea sent unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Pyongyang last year. On July 1, the special counsel summoned a researcher from the Agency for Defense Development (ADD), which manufactures drones for the military. The investigation team has also reportedly secured testimony from an active-duty officer who claimed the drone mission was "ordered by V," an apparent reference to the then-president.The allegation dates back to October 2024, when North Korea’s Foreign Ministry accused South Korea of sending drones over Pyongyang to drop anti-regime leaflets, even releasing what it claimed were photos of the UAVs. At the time, Seoul’s Ministry of National Defense said it could not confirm the claim. The special counsel is also looking into suspicions that the military lost two drones during the operation but failed to conduct a proper internal review.Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to appear before the special counsel on July 5 for questioning related to charges of treason.On June 30, Rep. Park Sun-won of the Democratic Party, who serves as the ruling party’s secretary on the National Assembly Intelligence Committee, held a press conference. He claimed to have received a military tip-off that a drone operations commander directly ordered a company-grade officer to carry out the mission. Park accused the Yoon administration of manipulating the chain of command to provoke conflict, saying it “wielded the right to command the military like a personal tool” and “sought to incite war using drones.”If true, the accusation would be serious. But whether the alleged drone operation was intended to provoke war must be verified through a thorough investigation. Park’s remarks could also be misinterpreted as setting a direction for the special counsel’s probe, which may undermine the perception of neutrality.The scope of the investigation is defined by the special counsel law. It covers allegations that drone infiltration was used to incite an armed conflict with North Korea and ultimately justify a declaration of martial law, amounting to an attempted insurrection or military coup. While these claims warrant full scrutiny, the investigation should avoid casting suspicion over the entire scope of South Korea’s defense operations.In December 2022, a North Korean drone penetrated South Korean airspace, reaching the skies above Yongsan, where the presidential office is located. Last year, Pyongyang responded to leaflet campaigns with a barrage of filth-carrying balloons. In this context, South Korea must maintain a credible deterrence capability.Investigators must also avoid disclosing sensitive military intelligence during public briefings or legal proceedings. Modern warfare, as seen in the war in Ukraine, increasingly relies on drone technology, making operational secrecy all the more vital.Given the stakes for national security, the special counsel must proceed with discretion. North Korea is undoubtedly monitoring developments. Security-related elements of the ongoing sedition trial have been held behind closed doors for this reason. The special counsel must investigate the martial law and drone allegations thoroughly while safeguarding the country’s strategic assets and security posture.〈b〉평양 무인기 의혹 규명하되 국가 안보도 고려해야〈/b〉〈b〉조은석 특검, 윤 전 대통령 외환죄 혐의 조준〈/b〉〈b〉계엄 관련성 밝히되 군 기밀 등 노출 말아야〈/b〉지난해 있었던 이른바 ‘평양 무인기 침투’ 의혹과 관련한 조은석 내란특검팀의 수사가 본격화하고 있다. 그제(1일) 군에 무인기를 납품한 국방과학연구소(ADD) 소속 연구원을 소환, 조사했다. 아울러 무인기 침투가 “V(대통령) 지시라고 들었다”는 현역 장교의 진술도 확보했다고 한다. 북한 외무성은 지난해 10월 한국이 무인기를 평양 상공에 침투시켜 대북 전단을 살포했다고 주장하며 무인기 사진을 공개했다. 이에 대해 우리 국방부는 “확인 불가”라는 입장을 밝힌 바 있다. 특검은 당시 국방부가 무인기 2대를 잃어버리고도 제대로 조사하지 않았다는 의혹도 캐고 있는 것으로 알려졌다. 특검은 오는 5일 윤석열 전 대통령을 소환해 외환(外患) 혐의를 조사할 예정이다.지난달 30일 국회 정보위원회 여당 간사인 박선원 더불어민주당 의원은 기자회견을 열고 “당시 드론작전사령관이 무인기 담당 영관급 중대장에게 직접 전화를 걸어 작전을 지시했다는 군 내부 제보를 확보했다”고 밝혔다. 박 의원은 “국군통수권을 기분에 따라 휘두르며 무인기까지 동원해 전쟁을 유도한 윤석열 정권은 민주주의와 헌정을 파괴한 것”이라고 주장했다. 이 주장이 사실이라면 충격적이지만, 윤 전 대통령이 무인기 침투로 정말 전쟁까지 유도하려 한 것인지는 수사를 통해 입증돼야 한다. 박 의원의 발언은 자칫 특검에 수사 가이드라인을 주려는 것이 아니냐는 오해를 살 수 있다.조은석 내란특검의 수사 대상은 특검법에 명확하게 규정돼 있다. 무인기 평양 침투 등의 방법으로 북한의 공격을 유도해 전쟁 또는 무력 충돌을 야기하려고 했다는 혐의와 이를 통해 비상계엄 선포를 하는 방법으로 내란이나 군사반란을 시도했다는 혐의다. 이런 의혹은 한 점 의혹 없이 밝혀야 하지만, 군의 대북 작전 전체를 문제 삼아서는 곤란하다. 2022년 12월 북한의 무인기가 서울 상공을 휘저으며 대통령실이 있는 용산 상공까지 침투했다. 지난해엔 대북 전단 살포를 이유로 오물풍선을 대대적으로 내려보냈다. 이런 북한의 도발에 우리도 일정 수준의 대응 능력을 확보하고 있어야 한다는 점이 고려돼야 한다. 아울러 수사 과정에서 각종 정보전략자산이 노출되는 일은 피해야 한다. 우크라이나 전쟁에서 보듯 현대전에서 무인기의 중요성은 갈수록 커지고 있다.수사와 브리핑 과정에서 많은 군사 정보가 노출될 우려가 있다. 국가 안보가 걸린 문제인 만큼 조심스럽게 접근해야 한다. 북한도 이를 지켜보고 있다는 사실을 명심해야 한다. 현재 진행 중인 내란 재판에서도 국가 안보와 관련된 것은 비공개로 진행한다. 특검은 비상계엄과 무인기 관련 의혹은 철저히 규명하되, 국가 안보에 해가 되지 않도록 지혜롭고 신중한 판단을 하기 바란다.