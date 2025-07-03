Lincoln, the science-minded president (KOR)

Knock, knock — the sound of a visitor at the door echoed through the U.S. Naval Observatory. Asaph Hall, an astronomer known for his later discovery of Mars’ moons, greeted a tall man with a beard. That night, the man peered through a 24-centimeter (9.4-inch) telescope, observing the moon and stars. Though the nation was embroiled in civil war, the observatory offered him rare peace. He would return again, seeking the calm only the night sky could offer.The visitor was Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States. While Lincoln never received a formal education in science, he filled that gap through extensive reading. His books included "An Introduction to Astronomy" (1839) by Denison Olmsted and "Recent Advances in Astronomy" (1850) by Elias Loomis. Even after becoming a lawyer, Lincoln continued to study the stars. On one occasion, he used astronomical data showing the moon’s low position in the sky to help prove a defendant’s innocence, arguing the surroundings would have been too dark to clearly identify the suspect.As president, Lincoln admired the scientific discoveries of his era. He spoke with reverence about the heavens, describing the stars as “other suns set like gems” in the night sky. He kept a telescope at the White House and once spent over an hour watching Donati’s Comet streak across the sky on the eve of a major debate. But his interest in science extended beyond personal fascination.In 1863, Lincoln established the National Academy of Sciences, assigning it the role of advising the president and Congress on scientific matters. The academy continues to influence American science policy today, offering key recommendations to agencies such as NASA.The Washington Post once referred to Lincoln as a “scientific president,” noting his deep engagement with Euclidean geometry. His grounding in logic and precision in language was evident in his political life. In January 1865, Lincoln faced a divided Congress. Over three weeks, he personally lobbied opposition lawmakers to secure passage of the constitutional amendment to abolish slavery — by just two votes. He combined logical analysis with emotional appeal, persuading each opponent one by one.Lincoln’s approach to public duty, especially his decisions as president, left lasting marks on history. Following Lincoln’s directive, Hall was made a permanent employee at the observatory. Twelve years after Lincoln’s assassination, Hall discovered the Martian moons Phobos and Deimos — a testament to the enduring legacy of a president who valued science.〈b〉과학 대통령 링컨〈/b〉〈b〉문홍규 한국천문연구원 책임연구원〈/b〉쿵쿵. 문 두드리는 소리가 났다. 미 해군천문대의 아이삽 홀(1829~1907)은 현관에서 훤칠한 키에 턱수염 기른 신사를 맞았다. 그 신사는 지름 24㎝ 망원경으로 달과 별들을 봤다. 전쟁통에 일상은 고달팠지만, 천문대는 그에게 더없는 안식처가 됐다. 그 후에도 대통령은 백악관에서 가까운 이곳을 찾았다.에이브러햄 링컨(사진)은 천문학에 관심이 많았지만, 정규교육을 제대로 받지 못해 독서로 그 빈 공간을 채웠다. 그는 데니슨 올름스테드의 『천문학 입문』과 엘리아스 루미스의 『천문학의 최신 발전』 같은 책을 읽었다. 변호사가 된 뒤에도 그랬다. 링컨은 사건 당일, 달이 낮게 떠 주변이 어두웠다는 계산 자료로 용의자의 무죄를 입증하기도 했다.대통령이 돼서는 당대의 천문학적 발견에 찬사를 보냈으며 ‘다른 태양들’이 보석처럼 박힌 별 하늘을 경외했다. 백악관에 망원경을 둘 정도였다. 중대한 토론을 하루 앞둔 저녁, 하늘을 가로지른 도나티 혜성을 한 시간 넘게 올려다봤던 그는 ‘과학 애호가’에 머물지 않았다. 링컨은 1863년 국립과학한림원을 세워 대통령과 의회에 과학 현안을 조언하게 했다. 한림원은 지금 미국 항공우주국(NASA)에 주요 과학정책을 제안한다.워싱턴포스트는 유클리드 기하에 통달한 그를 과학 대통령이라 불렀다. 기하학으로 무장한 그는 논리와 언어에 엄격했다. 1865년 1월, 여소야대 정국에서 3주간 야당 의원을 한 사람 한 사람 설득해 단 2표 차로 노예제 폐지 수정헌법을 통과시켰다. 상대의 입장을 냉철하게 분석하고 감성과 논리를 무기로 집요하게 소통한 결과였다. 공인의 삶의 궤적은, 특히나 대통령의 선택은 역사에 선명한 흔적을 남긴다. 홀은 대통령의 지시로 정규직이 됐다. 링컨 서거 12년 후, 홀은 화성의 달 포보스와 데이모스를 발견했고 역사는 그가 한 일을 기록했다.