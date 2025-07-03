K-pop girl group UNIS and Japanese singer noa to drop global pop collab "Shaking My Head"
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 10:53
- LIM JEONG-WON
K-pop girl group UNIS is teaming up with Japanese pop star noa for a genre-blending collaboration single set to drop next week, the group's agency F&F Entertainment announced Thursday.
Titled “Shaking My Head,” the digital track brings together UNIS members Gehlee, Kotoko and Seowon with noa, who not only features on the track but also led its production — writing, composing and directing the entire project.
The track is themed around a “Girl’s Date.” The song weaves together multiple languages and pop styles in what F&F Entertainment calls a “cross-cultural pop project,” aiming to capture the kinetic energy of artists meeting across borders.
The collaboration had been teased for months. In March, UNIS shared behind-the-scenes photos with Noa on social media, fueling speculation of a potential partnership. The group has long shown admiration for Noa’s music, frequently covering her 2024 hit “Any angle” on TikTok and in performance content.
The artists met in Japan to shoot promotional material for the project, with scenes from Tokyo and Osaka to be featured in an upcoming vlog episode of “UNIS Days.”
“Shaking My Head” will be available on major streaming platforms in Korea and abroad starting at noon on July 9.
UNIS, which debuted earlier this year through the SBS audition program “Universe Ticket,” consists of eight members: Hyeonju, Nana, Gehlee, Kotoko, Yunha, Elisia, Yoona and Seowon.
