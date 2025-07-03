Members of girl group i-dle become characters in Netmarble's Solo Leveling: Arise
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 16:03
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Game developer Netmarble launched a collaboration featuring girl group i-dle, formerly known as (G)I-DLE, for its mobile game Solo Leveling: Arise, the company announced Thursday.
Netmarble released an update on Thursday including two new hunter characters modeled after girl group i-dle members Miyeon and Shuhua.
The characters, both of which have different fighting abilities within the game, were made available.
Players can also expect expanded game content, including a new “expert” difficulty in story mode that offers up to 35,000 magic crystals upon full completion. Additional features include new bosses, artifact unlock cost removal and balance adjustments for existing hunters. Other in-game updates are available, with further details available to players within the game.
To mark the collaboration, a number of in-game events are now being rolled out. Limited-time-only events will also take place within the game.
Solo Leveling: Arise is a game adaptation of the popular web novel and webtoon series, “Solo Leveling” (2016-2021) which has amassed over 14.3 billion views worldwide. Since its launch 10 months ago, the game has reached 60 million users globally and took home the Grand Prize at the 2024 Korea Game Awards.
Girl group i-dle, consisting of members Minnie, Miyeon, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua, debuted in 2018 with the song “Latata.” The group released its latest EP “We are” with the lead track “Good Thing” in May, which sold over 1 million physical albums within a week.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)