NCT Dream to open pop-up store in trendy Seongsu-dong neighborhood
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 12:44
- LIM JEONG-WON
K-pop boy band NCT Dream is opening a large-scale pop-up store in Seoul to promote its upcoming fifth full-length album “Go Back To The Future,” its agency SM Entertainment announced Thursday.
The pop-up, titled “Time Riders,” will run from July 10 to 27 at Realworld Seongsu, a multistory venue located in the trendy Seongsu neighborhood of Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. The event space will span four floors and offer fans an immersive experience tied to the album’s central theme of time travel.
Designed around the concept of eccentric “board crew” members embarking on a time-travel journey, the store will feature interactive spaces including a message wall where fans can “send messages” to the past or future, an exhibit of past stage outfits worn by the group and a media zone with audio previews and concept films.
A merchandise zone showcasing the album and official goods will also be available at the pop-up store.
The first floor, which will be open 24 hours a day, is set up with selfie booths, custom photo card kiosks, sticker printing machines and capsule toy dispensers — all catering to younger fans and social media trends.
The pop-up store opens the same day as NCT Dream’s “The Dream Show 4: Dream The Future” tour kicks off at Gocheok Sky Dome between July 10 to 12, adding to the excitement of the group’s comeback week.
“Go Back To The Future” will be released July 14 at 6 p.m. and will include nine tracks, with double title tracks “BTTF” and “Chiller.”
