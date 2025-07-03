STAYC to come back with single 'I Want It' on July 23
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 12:44
Girl group STAYC will return with a special single titled “I Want It” on July 23, the group announced through its official social media channels on Wednesday.
The announcement comes four months after the group’s last release, the EP “S,” and marks the start of STAYC’s second round of global promotions this year, according to its agency High Up Entertainment.
Hints of the comeback began at the airport as the group departed for Australia for its “Stay Tuned” world tour. All members and staff were spotted wearing outfits featuring the phrase “I Want It.” Some members also wore sunglasses labeled with phrases like “We’re making a comeback” and “New song coming,” drawing attention from fans and press alike.
On social media, the group later posted selfies in the same outfits, officially confirming the title and release date of the upcoming track. Fans responded positively to the playful teaser, calling STAYC’s return “the perfect summer comeback.”
In addition to the release, STAYC’s global tour schedule is also expanding. Following performances in Seoul, Osaka, Tokyo and Jakarta earlier this year, the group will perform in Melbourne on Saturday, Brisbane on Tuesday, Auckland on July 11, Bangkok on July 19, Hong Kong on Aug. 9, Singapore on Aug. 16 and Taipei on Aug. 23. North American tour dates are also scheduled for October, with concerts planned in Seattle, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto.
Further teasers for “I Want It” will be rolled out in the weeks leading up to the single’s release.
STAYC debuted in 2020 with its single "SO BAD" and is known for hits like "ASAP" (2021) and "RUN2U" (2022). The six-member act consists of Sieun, Seeun, Sumin, J, Isa and Yoon.
