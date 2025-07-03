 aespa x PUBG: Battlegrounds to release new song 'Dark Arts'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

aespa x PUBG: Battlegrounds to release new song 'Dark Arts'

Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 16:01
Girl group aespa [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group aespa [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
K-pop girl group aespa will release a new song titled “Dark Arts” on July 15 as part of a collaboration with global battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds, developer Krafton and the group’s agency SM Entertainment announced Thursday.
 
The track is part of a wider project that merges aespa’s aesthetic, often referred to by fans as “metallic” or “iron-flavored” sounds and concepts, with the game’s action-driven, survival-based gameplay, according to SM Entertainment.
 

Related Article

 
PUBG: Battlegrounds is a first-person survival shooting game developed by Krafton in 2017. The game has previously partnered with girl groups BabyMonster and NewJeans. 
 
aespa's new song is described as a high-energy track that captures the tension of combat with fast-paced guitar riffs and an aggressive rhythm, reflecting the determination to survive and win.
 
The first teaser for the collaboration dropped on June 21 with the cryptic phrase “Signal detected” on PUBG:Battlegrounds' official social media channels. Additional teaser videos, including a concept preview slated for release on Thursday at 6 p.m., will precede the song’s launch.
 
A promotional image for girl group aespa's collaboration with global battle royale game “PUBG: Battlegrounds” [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

A promotional image for girl group aespa's collaboration with global battle royale game “PUBG: Battlegrounds” [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The partnership marks aespa’s latest move in global branding efforts following the release of its EP “Dirty Work” on Friday, which surpassed 1 million preorders and topped multiple charts, including Korea’s Circle Chart, China’s QQ Music and Japan’s AWA.  
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea aespa Dark Arts PUBG game collaboration

More in K-pop

Members of girl group i-dle become characters in Netmarble's Solo Leveling: Arise

aespa x PUBG: Battlegrounds to release new song 'Dark Arts'

Fans worried about gaslighting after Koyote's Shinji reveals fiance was married, has a daughter

NCT Dream to open pop-up store in trendy Seongsu-dong neighborhood

STAYC to come back with single 'I Want It' on July 23

Related Stories

Krafton IPO registration statement must be corrected: FSS

[Meet the President] K-Arts president invites int’l students to pursue dream

Universes collide when IP is expanded across sectors

Krafton, gaming success story, files for massive IPO

Kakao Games takes shot at winning back gamers with new FPS survival game Dysterra

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)