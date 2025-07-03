Netflix's 'Better Late Than Single' to help contestants find love for the first time
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 17:51
- KIM JI-YE
Love is in the air this summer — and that isn't a reference to lovebugs.
Netflix is set to premiere its latest dating show, “Better Late Than Single,” bringing fresh — and perhaps a little awkward — romance to the screen, as the protagonists here are so-called motae solo, a Korean term referring to adults who have never been in a relationship.
“Since none of them have been in a relationship before, there were so many unexpected moments where I thought, ‘Wait, they’re really doing this in this situation?’ and I found that unpredictability incredibly charming,” producer Kim Noh-eun said during the show’s press conference held in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Thursday.
“That mix of unpredictability and sincerity, I think, creates a whole new kind of dopamine rush that viewers can look forward to.”
Produced by Cho Wook-hyung, Kim and Won Seung-jae, the new 10-episode dating program sheds light on the awkward yet genuine romance among motae solo individuals.
While there are already many dating programs on the market, the creators and cast emphasize that this show offers its own kind of intensity, despite the participants being lifelong single people with little dating experience.
“I do enjoy shows like 'Too Hot to Handle' [2020-24] and ‘Love Island’[2019-] — the ones that are a bit spicy,” Lee Eun-ji, who appears as a panelist on the show, said. “So, I initially thought that ‘Better Late Than Single’ might feel a bit too bland in comparison. But no, it’s spicy! You’ll start seeing those bold, spicy moments kick in around episodes five or six.”
As with many Korean matchmaking shows, "Better Late Than Single" features a panel, dubbed “Cupid Experts,” including actors Seo In-guk, Kang Hanna, comedian Lee Eun-ji and singer Car, the garden.
Each panelist is assigned specific participants to support throughout the six-week makeover program — one of the show’s distinguishing features. This means the panelists have built close relationships with the singles even before the actual cameras roll, another point that sets the show apart from others.
During the process, the participants undergo a physical and mental makeover, from styling to receiving dating advice, all designed to boost their confidence before being placed into the romantic environment, according to the production team.
The producers also introduced various surprise challenges for the participants while they live together, describing them as “hidden but cute little tricks for the singles to naturally get closer.”
One of them was an overnight date, which the producers initially thought no one would accept. However, real life proved otherwise.
“We wondered, if we put them in a situation like this, would they pretend they couldn’t resist and just go along with it? Turns out, a lot of hilarious and unexpected things happened,” producer Cho said.
Still, many were curious about how the singles were selected, especially due to the claims of "lifelong single status" — something that is difficult to physically verify and relies on participants’ claims.
Over 4,000 people applied for the show, and the producers made it clear they conducted a thorough investigation of the final participants, including cross-checks with friends and family.
“We carried out in-depth interviews and screening processes with each of them to ensure as much authenticity as possible,” producer Cho said.
Although the show centers on love and inexperience, the panelists stress it’s more than that.
"If you watch just the first episode of ‘Better Late Than Single,’ I think you’ll be hooked all the way through to the end. And as you follow along, I believe it’s a show where viewers can grow together with the cast," Lee said.
Actor Kang also echoed this sentiment, saying, “At first, our single friends start off awkwardly, moving slowly like turtles. But before you know it, their pace picks up dramatically, and it turns into an emotional roller coaster. I think viewers will be able to laugh, cry and enjoy the ride right alongside them.”
The first three episodes will be released on July 8 on Netflix, followed by weekly episode releases over the course of a month.
