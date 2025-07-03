President Lee 'uncertain' Korea can make July 8 deadline for tariff talks
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 19:01
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
"Tariff negotiations are definitely not easy," Lee said, answering a reporter's question during a town-hall meeting with the press to mark 30 days in office following the snap election last month. "I can't say for sure that we can finish by July 8. We're doing our best right now."
His remarks come as pressure for trade talks is high with Trump's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs set to expire next week. Lee has yet to meet the U.S. president in person after a planned meeting fell through last month at the Group of 7 summit in Canada.
"We need to create a mutually beneficial result that is helpful to both parties, but we have not yet clearly defined what the two parties want," Lee said.
He noted that it is difficult to discuss the tariff talks due to concerns about confidentiality and the potential impact on ongoing negotiations.
During the press conference with Korean journalists and foreign correspondents at the Blue House compound in central Seoul, Lee addressed a range of political, foreign affairs and security questions, including his plans to resume "shuttle diplomacy" with Japan, and his North Korea policy.
Lee further signaled he is keen on improving relations with North Korea, based on a foundation of strong national defense and coordination with the United States, while noting it is "foolish" to cut off inter-Korean dialogue.
He said it is "regrettable" that when inter-Korean tensions and military confrontations intensify, "the economic situation in the border area worsens" and the "everyday safety and lives are threatened."
Lee referred to late President Kim Dae-jung's "Sunshine Policy" of engagement toward Pyongyang, noting that "diplomacy is carried out even during war."
He added, "Even if you hate each other, you have to listen to each other, negotiate and consult, reducing mutual losses and increasing mutual interests."
However, he noted that his administration had suspended propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts, which had been resumed in the preceding administration along the inter-Korean border, as a reconciliatory step toward North Korea. In turn, he said he was surprised at how quickly Pyongyang responded by also halting its broadcasts.
He underscored that a "virtuous cycle of peace is possible," and that inter-Korean dialogue can "pave a path toward peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula."
His remarks can be construed as his first message to the North after taking office.
Lee noted that demand for unification now may be misunderstood by Pyongyang as a desire for absorption or submission, noting now is the time to gradually acknowledge each other's existence, adding, "Unification is still possible even hundreds of years from now."
Regarding Korea—Japan relations, Lee underscored that Seoul and Tokyo have a "relationship that cannot be separated," noting their commonalities as democracies allied with the United States and as countries exposed to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
Lee also highlighted trilateral cooperation with the United States in pursuance of a pragmatic diplomacy, which also encompasses improving relations with China and Russia.
He noted that there are "many common interests from a strategic and military perspective, and there is also much room for economic cooperation."
Lee, however, also pointed out that there are "many sensitive issues" regarding relations between Seoul and Tokyo, noting they are like "close yet distant neighbors sharing the same front backyard."
He said both countries continue to suffer from "unresolved historical issues" stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule over Korea, as well as the territorial controversy over the Dokdo islets in the East Sea. He clarified there is no "dispute" because "Dokdo is "clearly a territory effectively controlled by South Korea."
"Even during war, diplomacy continues, conversations continue, and cooperation continues," Lee said, urging a "flexible and rational approach."
Likewise, he noted he had mentioned the "resumption of Shuttle diplomacy first" to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
"Since we are close neighbors, I hope that we can reduce misunderstandings and cooperate on issues through dialogue without going through complicated processes," Lee said.
He hearkened to a landmark joint declaration made by then-President Kim Dae-jung and Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi in 1998 as a good precedent for clarifying bilateral relations.
Addressing various speculations on his bilateral summits with the United States, Japan and China, Lee said he plans to meet with leaders "as often as possible, whenever the opportunity arises."
He stressed that the "market needs to be diversified," and that Korea's diplomatic capabilities are critical in doing so.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)