 President Lee 'uncertain' Korea can make July 8 deadline for tariff talks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

President Lee 'uncertain' Korea can make July 8 deadline for tariff talks

Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 19:01
President Lee Jae Myung takes question from journalists during his first formal press conference marking 30 days in office at the Blue House’s Yeongbingwan state guest house in central Seoul on July 3. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung takes question from journalists during his first formal press conference marking 30 days in office at the Blue House’s Yeongbingwan state guest house in central Seoul on July 3. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung admitted he is "uncertain" if tariff negotiations with the United States could meet the July 8 deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump as the two sides are still sounding each other out, but assured his administration is doing its best to move along talks in his first formal press conference on Thursday.
 
"Tariff negotiations are definitely not easy," Lee said, answering a reporter's question during a town-hall meeting with the press to mark 30 days in office following the snap election last month. "I can't say for sure that we can finish by July 8. We're doing our best right now."
 
His remarks come as pressure for trade talks is high with Trump's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs set to expire next week. Lee has yet to meet the U.S. president in person after a planned meeting fell through last month at the Group of 7 summit in Canada.
 
"We need to create a mutually beneficial result that is helpful to both parties, but we have not yet clearly defined what the two parties want," Lee said.  
 
He noted that it is difficult to discuss the tariff talks due to concerns about confidentiality and the potential impact on ongoing negotiations.  
 

Related Article

During the press conference with Korean journalists and foreign correspondents at the Blue House compound in central Seoul, Lee addressed a range of political, foreign affairs and security questions, including his plans to resume "shuttle diplomacy" with Japan, and his North Korea policy.  
 
Lee further signaled he is keen on improving relations with North Korea, based on a foundation of strong national defense and coordination with the United States, while noting it is "foolish" to cut off inter-Korean dialogue.  
 
He said it is "regrettable" that when inter-Korean tensions and military confrontations intensify, "the economic situation in the border area worsens" and the "everyday safety and lives are threatened."
 
Lee referred to late President Kim Dae-jung's "Sunshine Policy" of engagement toward Pyongyang, noting that "diplomacy is carried out even during war."
 
He added, "Even if you hate each other, you have to listen to each other, negotiate and consult, reducing mutual losses and increasing mutual interests."  
 
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a press conference marking 30 days in office at the Blue House’s Yeongbingwan state guest house in central Seoul on July 3. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a press conference marking 30 days in office at the Blue House’s Yeongbingwan state guest house in central Seoul on July 3. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Lee said regarding mending relations with the North that he expects "it won't be easy currently because there is so much hostility and distrust." He also compared the inter-Korean relationship to a dysfunctional couple.  
 
However, he noted that his administration had suspended propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts, which had been resumed in the preceding administration along the inter-Korean border, as a reconciliatory step toward North Korea. In turn, he said he was surprised at how quickly Pyongyang responded by also halting its broadcasts.  
 
He underscored that a "virtuous cycle of peace is possible," and that inter-Korean dialogue can "pave a path toward peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula."  
 
His remarks can be construed as his first message to the North after taking office.  
 
Lee noted that demand for unification now may be misunderstood by Pyongyang as a desire for absorption or submission, noting now is the time to gradually acknowledge each other's existence, adding, "Unification is still possible even hundreds of years from now."
 
Regarding Korea—Japan relations, Lee underscored that Seoul and Tokyo have a "relationship that cannot be separated," noting their commonalities as democracies allied with the United States and as countries exposed to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.  
 
Lee also highlighted trilateral cooperation with the United States in pursuance of a pragmatic diplomacy, which also encompasses improving relations with China and Russia.  
 
He noted that there are "many common interests from a strategic and military perspective, and there is also much room for economic cooperation."  
 
Lee, however, also pointed out that there are "many sensitive issues" regarding relations between Seoul and Tokyo, noting they are like "close yet distant neighbors sharing the same front backyard."
 
He said both countries continue to suffer from "unresolved historical issues" stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule over Korea, as well as the territorial controversy over the Dokdo islets in the East Sea. He clarified there is no "dispute" because "Dokdo is "clearly a territory effectively controlled by South Korea."  
 
"Even during war, diplomacy continues, conversations continue, and cooperation continues," Lee said, urging a "flexible and rational approach."  
 
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a press conference marking 30 days in office at the Blue House’s Yeongbingwan state guest house in central Seoul on July 3. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a press conference marking 30 days in office at the Blue House’s Yeongbingwan state guest house in central Seoul on July 3. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Lee said he had plans to visit Japan soon, but heard that Tokyo has "become very busy due to the election," and that is why the sides haven't been able to confirm a date.
 
Likewise, he noted he had mentioned the "resumption of Shuttle diplomacy first" to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.  
 
"Since we are close neighbors, I hope that we can reduce misunderstandings and cooperate on issues through dialogue without going through complicated processes," Lee said.  
 
He hearkened to a landmark joint declaration made by then-President Kim Dae-jung and Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi in 1998 as a good precedent for clarifying bilateral relations.  
 
Addressing various speculations on his bilateral summits with the United States, Japan and China, Lee said he plans to meet with leaders "as often as possible, whenever the opportunity arises."  
 
He stressed that the "market needs to be diversified," and that Korea's diplomatic capabilities are critical in doing so.  
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea Lee Jae Myung United States Donald Trump Japan China North Korea

More in Diplomacy

President Lee 'uncertain' Korea can make July 8 deadline for tariff talks

Trump's trade pressure may extend to U.S. beef imports to Korea

Lithuanian economy minister highlights advancements in lasers and potential partnerships with Korea

China invites President Lee to attend diplomatically touchy Victory Day celebration in Beijing

Lee, New Zealand PM agree to deepen economic, defense cooperation

Related Stories

Trump's early departure from G7 summit disrupts meeting plans with Korea's Lee

Lee Jae-myung says Korea should not be ‘disadvantaged’ in tariff negotiations with U.S.

Next Korean president to face baptism of fire

U.S. confident Korea-U.S. alliance will 'thrive' under Lee's leadership, State Department says

President Lee sets off for G7 summit to make international debut
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)