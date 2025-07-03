SNU to renovate University Cultural Center with donation from HYBE chair, KCC I&C president
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 14:22
Seoul National University will start renovation and construction of its new University Cultural Center, which will be built using donations from HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk and the president of KCC Information & Communication (I&C).
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new center will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m., according to Seoul National University.
The University Cultural Center was built in 1984, and will be renovated to house various arts and culture-related facilities such as a 1,000-seat concert hall, a black box theater that seats 300, a gallery area and community space.
Construction is expected to finish around the second half of 2028.
The building will be built using a donation of 5 billion won ($3.68 million) from HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk in 2023 and another donation of 10 billion won made by KCC I&C President Lee Ju-yong and his wife in 2021.
The two donors have close ties with Seoul National University, with Lee enrolling in a bachelor's program at the university's Department of Sociology in 1953 before continuing his studies at the University of Michigan's Department of Economics in 1955. Bang graduated with a bachelor's from the university's Department of Aesthetics in 1997.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
