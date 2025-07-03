Yonsei to create special programs for overseas Koreans, int'l students as U.S. tightens visas

Yonsei University will create a special undergraduate transfer program and visiting student program for overseas Koreans and international students as the United States tightens student visa requirements.The university usually opens spring semester transfer admissions in December for a set period, but announced Thursday it plans to open spring 2026 undergraduate transfer admissions on a rolling basis for overseas Koreans and international students.Yonsei University hopes to open doors to students affected by the crisis in the United States, as the country tightens student visa screening procedures and refrains from issuing student visas for certain nationalities.Applicants that wish to apply for the special transfer program must be an overseas Korean or a foreign national enrolled as either a sophomore or junior at an undergraduate degree program of an overseas university.According to Yonsei University, the special transfer program was created because of issues in the United States, but overseas Koreans and international students will be eligible regardless of the country they are studying in.Yonsei University is also planning to create a special visiting student program.Undergraduate students attending Yonsei’s partner universities in the United States will be eligible for the program. Rather than students studying at Yonsei as an exchange student for a maximum of two semesters, the program will allow students to study longer while getting credits recognized at their home institutions.The university hopes the program will allow U.S. students to continue their studies while maintaining student status at their home institutions.According to Yonsei University, it is discussing specifics with its partner institutions and will announce details soon.“We will do our best and offer institutional and financial support to help talented students around the world continue their studies at Yonsei University,” said Yoon Dong-sup, the university’s president. “Yonsei will continue to strengthen its role as a global education and research hub.”