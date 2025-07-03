 North Korea cranks up rhetoric against U.S., vows to strengthen defense capabilities
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea cranks up rhetoric against U.S., vows to strengthen defense capabilities

Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 09:37
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the 12th Plenary Session of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on June 21. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the 12th Plenary Session of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on June 21. [NEWS1]

 
North Korea's state media on Thursday escalated fiery rhetoric against the United States, as Pyongyang has shown little sign of engaging in diplomacy with Washington or Seoul, at least for now.
 
The North's Rodong Sinmun newspaper issued the criticism, describing decades of ongoing South Korea-U.S. military exercises as a sign that Washington's invasion ambitions against North Korea will never change.
 

Related Article

 
"Even now, the U.S. is continuing its previous anti-North policy, sending strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula at a level equivalent to constant deployment," the newspaper said, accusing Washington of worsening security conditions and staging provocative acts.
 
"We have become strong and stronger ... This fact is demonstrated by the reality facing some countries that became targets of invasion and were beaten and humiliated because they were weak," the Rodong Sinmun noted.
 
The daily said that the country's security environment and the people's livelihoods could be endangered if it loosens its efforts to bolster defense capabilities even for a moment.
 
The newspaper also claimed that the unipolar international order led by the U.S. is being shattered, adding that this has fundamentally shifted the power structure in East Asia and has left a large chasm in the rule of "imperialism."
 
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Kim Jong-un rhetoric U.S.

More in North Korea

Recording ties ex-president Yoon to unreported drone flights over North Korea

North Korea cranks up rhetoric against U.S., vows to strengthen defense capabilities

Gov't mulls renaming Unification Ministry amid changing realities on the Korean Peninsula

Russian lawmakers endorse 'reliable' North Korean labor as more workers reportedly arrive

Looking for a beach escape? North Korea just opened one.

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un is not about to start a war

Kim Jong-un calls for bolstering nuclear and conventional weapons after missile tests

Kim Jong-un reaffirms ‘unshakable’ alliance with Russia in message to Putin

Tourists, foreign currency flow in as North Korea holds first international marathon in six years

Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum to mark 13th anniversary of father’s death
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)