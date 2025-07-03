Recording ties ex-president Yoon to unreported drone flights over North Korea
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 09:57 Updated: 03 Jul. 2025, 10:15
The special investigation team probing allegations of insurrection related to the Dec. 3, 2024 martial law incident has obtained a recording in which a military officer claims that former President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered a covert drone operation targeting Pyongyang.
The recording includes a statement allegedly made by a senior officer from the Drone Operations Command saying, “I heard from Commander Kim Yong-dae that V gave the order,” in reference to the October 2024 drone activity near Pyongyang. "V" is a designation used by the South Korean military to refer to the sitting president, and is used especially when dealing with matters of national security or covert operations. It is shortened from "VIP," which is also used to refer to the sitting president.
The Ministry of National Defense’s Audit Office also identified on Wednesday that around the same period, two small reconnaissance drones went missing near sensitive border areas — one off Baengnyeong Island on Oct. 15 and another near Sokcho on Dec. 19. No clear cause has been recorded for either loss.
North Korea had previously claimed to have shot down South Korean drones involved in anti-regime leaflet campaigns on Oct. 3, 9, and 10. Reports also emerged in November that South Korean drones had reached the Chaho submarine base in North Hamgyong Province.
“We barely managed to send the drone to Chaho,” said Rep. Boo Seung-chan of the Democratic Party. “According to the manual, the drone's maximum range is 500 kilometers, but it could be more.”
A Defense Ministry report confirmed that eight drones donated by the National Institute of Science to military-affiliated drone companies were either damaged or lost. While several failures had documented causes, such as engine failure or strong winds, the two drones lost on Oct. 15 and Dec. 19 were never recovered, and the reasons were listed as “unknown.”
Military regulations under the Military Supplies Management Act require precise documentation and explanation when military assets are lost.
Drone company officials reportedly told investigators that the drones were lost during training exercises. Rep. Boo suggested this claim warrants scrutiny.
“We can’t rule out the possibility that those drones were deliberately disguised as training losses after crashing in North Korea," said Rep. Boo.
Previously, the Defense Ministry’s Audit Office had conducted a comprehensive review on Jan. 22 of drones found in Pyongyang and Yeoncheon, which were of the same type as those involved in the October drone incident.
The investigation also revealed that, though North Korea claimed the drones had launched from Baengnyeong Island — the location North Korea identified as a drone launch point — an on-site inspection was not carried out. Instead, the Defense Ministry conducted the audit remotely, citing ferry reservation issues. Officials relied on photos rather than physically inspecting equipment, unlike other units.
The special counsel’s office has reportedly secured another recording in which Commander Kim Yong-dae says, “V [Yoon] gave the order, we have to do it without the Defense Ministry or the Joint Chiefs of Staff knowing.” In the same recording, Kim allegedly describes the drone mission’s goal as spreading leaflets and intentionally exposing the aircraft to provoke a response.
“The VIP and the minister applauded and were thrilled, so the commander said, ‘Do it again,’” the officer adds, indicating a follow-up mission took place in November.
Investigators are now preparing to launch a compulsory probe into the Drone Operations Command, which is suspected of attempting to delete logs and other data related to the operation in March. One directive reportedly instructed personnel to destroy drone evidence.
An internal report prepared by the Counterintelligence Command — based on images of drones released by North Korea in October — was also reportedly ordered to be discarded by higher-ups, with the investigation halted altogether.
