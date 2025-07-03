 Russia training North's drone pilots in Pyongyang and Wonsan, Ukrainian official says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Russia training North's drone pilots in Pyongyang and Wonsan, Ukrainian official says

Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 18:39
This image from the Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 15, 2024, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, overseeing a test of suicide attack drones produced by local firms. [YONHAP]

This image from the Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 15, 2024, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, overseeing a test of suicide attack drones produced by local firms. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea has established drone production with Russia's help, and Russian instructors are also training drone pilots in Pyongyang and the eastern city of Wonsan, a Russian official's Telegram showed Thursday.
 
"As I said back in the autumn [...] the production of Shahed-Geran drones in North Korea has already been established with Russia's help," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, said in a Telegram post uploaded the previous day.
 

Related Article

 
Geran is the Russian designation for the Iranian-made suicide drone, Shahed. Kovalenko also said Russian instructors are working in Pyongyang and in the Kalma airfield area of Wonsan, training North Korean drone pilots to operate both strike and combat drones.
 
Ukraine's intelligence agency disclosed last month that Russia had agreed to transfer production technology for the Geran drone to North Korea, as Pyongyang and Moscow have strengthened their military alignment since signing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty in June last year.

Yonhap
tags north korea russia ukraine

More in North Korea

Russia training North's drone pilots in Pyongyang and Wonsan, Ukrainian official says

North slams U.S. hostility toward regime, hints that Iran got bombed because it had no nukes

Recording ties ex-President Yoon to unreported drone flights over North Korea

North Korea cranks up rhetoric against U.S., vows to strengthen defense capabilities

Gov't mulls renaming Unification Ministry amid changing realities on the Korean Peninsula

Related Stories

North Korea signals that any troop dispatch to Russia would align with international law

First North Korean troops reach Russia's border near Ukraine, reports say

North Korea, Russia hail 'invincible' alliance on anniversary of strategic partnership treaty

Over 7,000 North Korean troops deployed near border with Ukraine armed with rifles: Kyiv

North Korean troops killed, wounded in battles with Ukrainian forces
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)