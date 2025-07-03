 National Assembly approves nomination of Kim Min-seok as prime minister
National Assembly approves nomination of Kim Min-seok as prime minister

Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 15:09
Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok walks out of the National Assembly in western Seoul on July 3 after a vote on his confirmation. [YONHAP]

Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok walks out of the National Assembly in western Seoul on July 3 after a vote on his confirmation. [YONHAP]

 
The National Assembly on Thursday approved the nomination of Kim Min-seok as prime minister, with 173 out of 179 lawmakers voting in favor.
 
Three votes were cast against, and another three were invalid.
 
The conservative People Power Party, which had labeled Kim unfit for the post and called for his resignation or withdrawal, boycotted the vote.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
National Assembly approves nomination of Kim Min-seok as prime minister

