 President says tariff talks with U.S. 'very challenging' as deadline looms
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 14:18
President Lee Jae Myung answers questions from reporters during his first official press conference, held at the Blue House state guesthouse in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 3. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States are proving to be “very challenging,” adding that his administration is “doing its utmost.”
 
Marking one month in office, President Lee made the remarks during a press conference titled “30 Days of the President: The Press Asks, the People Get Answers,” held at the Blue House’s Yeongbingwan state guesthouse in central Seoul.
 

Asked whether negotiations could conclude by the presumed deadline of next Tuesday, Lee said, “It’s difficult to give a definite answer.”
 
“I gave a lot of thought to how I should respond to questions on this issue,” he added. “There are aspects related to security, and even discussing it could affect the negotiations, which makes it a difficult subject to talk about.”
 
He continued, “We need to reach a mutually beneficial outcome — one that is truly reciprocal — but it’s still unclear what each side precisely wants.
 
“Nonetheless, I assure you that we are making continuous efforts,” Lee said. “We are actively identifying a wide range of discussion topics. I can only say that we will do our best.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
