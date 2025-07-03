Farmers continue working outside despite heat wave, weather warnings

As a relentless heat wave persists and extreme heat warnings remain in effect, a farmer plants scallion seedlings under the blazing sun in a field in Dasan-myeon in Goryeong County, North Gyeongsang, on July 2. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast on the same day that from Thursday to Saturday, temperatures could rise to 37 degrees Celsius (98 degrees Fahrenheit) on the east coast, in areas such as Gangneung and Samcheok in Gangwon, as well as in South Gyeongsang's Hapcheon, Miryang and Changnyeong. [YONHAP]