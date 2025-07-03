Yoo Ah-in drug charges upheld by top court, actor handed fine and suspended sentence
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 12:34
Korea’s top court on Thursday upheld a suspended prison sentence for actor Yoo Ah-in, confirming his conviction on charges of habitual drug abuse, including the illegal use of propofol and marijuana.
The Supreme Court’s first division finalized a lower court ruling that sentenced the 39-year-old actor, whose legal name is Uhm Hong-sik, to one year in prison, suspended for two years, along with a fine of 2 million won ($1,470). Prosecutors had charged Yoo with violating the Narcotics Control Act, illegal use of marijuana and encouraging others to use the drug.
Prosecutors found that between September 2020 and March 2022, Yoo repeatedly received sedatives under the pretext of cosmetic procedures across clinics in Seoul.
Over roughly 181 visits, he took an estimated 9.6 liters (2.5 gallons) of propofol, 567 milligrams (0.02 ounces) of midazolam, 11.5 milligrams of ketamine and 200 milligrams of remimazolam.
They also charged him with obtaining around 1,100 tablets of two kinds of sleeping pills under other people’s names on 44 occasions between May 2021 and August 2023.
Investigators said Yoo flew to the United States in January last year with an acquaintance, identified by the surname Choi, and smoked marijuana there. Yoo also allegedly encouraged others to smoke the drug.
A district court sentenced Yoo to one year in prison last September and ordered him into custody. However, an appellate court in February reduced his punishment to a suspended sentence, leading to his release.
At the time, the court cited several mitigating factors.
"He suffered from long-term sleep disorders and depression, which appear to have driven him to commit these crimes. He also seems to have largely overcome his dependency on the drugs and has vowed not to reoffend. The court further considered that he has reflected on his wrongdoing during more than five months in detention," the ruling said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
