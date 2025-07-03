Into the storm

President Lee Jae Myung held a press conference on July 3 to mark his first 30 days in office. Despite enjoying higher approval ratings than his predecessors, Lee struck a tone of humility and candor. He emphasized responsible governance and respect for bureaucratic expertise, while reaffirming his commitment to campaign pledges such as prosecutorial reform. Still, his administration faces no shortage of challenges. U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies are putting pressure on Korea’s export-driven economy, prosecutorial reform remains politically fraught and surging housing prices in Seoul and other major cities continue to pose a difficult policy dilemma. [PARK YONG-SEOK]