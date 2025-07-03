 Into the storm
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Into the storm

Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 20:00
President Lee Jae Myung held a press conference on July 3 to mark his first 30 days in office. Despite enjoying higher approval ratings than his predecessors, Lee struck a tone of humility and candor. He emphasized responsible governance and respect for bureaucratic expertise, while reaffirming his commitment to campaign pledges such as prosecutorial reform. Still, his administration faces no shortage of challenges. U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies are putting pressure on Korea’s export-driven economy, prosecutorial reform remains politically fraught and surging housing prices in Seoul and other major cities continue to pose a difficult policy dilemma. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Into the storm

Thursday's fortune: Emotional clarity and modest gains mark the day

Coming full circle...

Wednesday's fortune: Bright vibes and small wins lift most signs

Tuesday's fortune: Small wins and sharp turns

Related Stories

Trembling before the knife

'I will become prime minister…'

The road to the confirmation hearing…

Monsoon season… Unpredictable…

The prosecution… has changed…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)