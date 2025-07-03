BTS’s Suga brings hope to children with autism through generous donation

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A recent donation by BTS member Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, has generated widespread praise. The global pop star donated 5 billion won ($3.6 million) to Severance Hospital, affiliated with Yonsei University Medical Center, to support the establishment of a specialized treatment center for children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder.According to hospital officials, Suga’s donation is the largest ever made by a celebrity to the Yonsei medical system, including Severance Children’s Hospital. The facility will provide comprehensive care and conduct research into mental health disorders among young people, including autism.Suga has long shown interest in mental health issues affecting children and teens. Drawing on his personal experience interacting with someone with developmental disabilities, he has used his music and influence to explore ways to support children on the autism spectrum. His contribution has deeply moved many families affected by autism, spreading hope throughout the community.The impact of popular culture can be profound. Over 40 years ago, I learned that my son had autism. My wife, a physician, and I began studying the condition together. We soon recognized that greater public awareness was essential. The 2005 film "Marathon" helped bring attention to autism in Korea, sparking collective action among concerned citizens. In 2006, this led to the founding of the Korea Autism Advocacy Association. More recently, the ENA drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" (2022) shed light on the challenges and resilience of families with autistic children, further amplifying social awareness.Today, Korea is home to around 300,000 people with developmental disabilities, including approximately 40,000 with autism. While all disabilities pose challenges, autism often demands especially intense family support. At the same time, family members themselves frequently face psychological and emotional stress, highlighting the need for solidarity and support networks that extend beyond medical care.Our association continues to collaborate with experts, volunteers and donors to plan meaningful events that reflect the evolving needs of individuals with autism and their families. Each year, we aim to create more innovative and impactful programming.April 2 is designated by the United Nations as World Autism Awareness Day. This year, we emphasized love, understanding and inclusive community-building. Stakeholders across various sectors agreed on the importance of advancing legal and policy frameworks that uphold the rights of individuals with autism. The event reinforced a key message: true inclusion can only be achieved when society respects differences and commits to collective progress. Above all, awareness must translate into action.Suga’s status as a member of one of the world’s most influential music groups has amplified the reach of his donation. His fans have joined him in spreading a message of compassion. In collaboration with Chun Keun-ah, a professor of psychiatry at Yonsei University College of Medicine, Suga helped develop a new social skills training program for children and adolescents with autism called MIND — short for Music, Interaction, Network and Diversity. The program emphasizes emotional expression and interpersonal communication through music.This initiative represents more than just a financial donation. It is a song of support for autistic children, their families, volunteers and the broader autism community. It offers both healing and connection through the universal language of music.In the past, public attention to autism often faded quickly after brief moments of interest. This time, Suga’s gift offers a chance to build lasting momentum for research, treatment, and cultural transformation. We hope to see an environment where individuals with autism and their families can heal and grow through music, art, and physical activities, participating fully in society as valued members.Looking ahead, we urge the government and local authorities to create practical policies that address the real needs of people with autism, including job training and housing support. The establishment of a presidential committee on disability policy could be a significant step toward systemic reform and improved societal understanding.On behalf of the autism community, I extend heartfelt gratitude and applause to Suga and his fans for their moving act of generosity and solidarity.