Mystery surrounds first lady's role in latest North Korean public appearances

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

In a 33-minute state-produced video aired repeatedly on North Korean television, a subtle but notable shift in the public image of Ri Sol-ju, wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is raising questions. Has her status diminished, or is it part of a carefully choreographed performance aligned with the regime’s broader propaganda goals?The speculation stems in part from recent naval launch ceremonies that deviated from tradition. On April 25, North Korea held a launch event at the Nampo Shipyard for the Choe Hyon, a 5,000-ton warship the regime described as its most advanced. The champagne-breaking ritual, typically performed by a woman of status to symbolize a ship’s safe voyage, was carried out by Defense Minister No Kwang-chol, who used an axe to sever the ceremonial rope.A similar break from tradition occurred on June 13 at the Najin Shipyard in North Hamgyong Province, where the Kang Kon, a vessel of the same class, was launched. The earlier attempt at launching the ship had failed when it tipped over in front of Kim Jong-un. This time, Jo Chun-ryong, head of the Workers’ Party’s Munitions Industry Department, performed the rope-cutting. In 2023, Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui took on this role for the launch of the Hero Kim Kun-ok submarine. Given the prominence North Korea claims for these new warships, observers expected a figure like first lady Ri Sol-ju or Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, to assume the ceremonial role. Their absences, and the use of uniformed male officials instead, marked a conspicuous departure from precedent.Adding to the intrigue was Ri’s appearance on June 25 at the opening ceremony of the Kalma Coastal Tourist Area in Wonsan, a decade-long construction project billed as one of Kim’s signature achievements. Ri, appearing in public for the first time in 18 months, was joined by her daughter, believed to be named Kim Ju-ae. North Korean Central Television aired the 33-minute edited footage six times the next day, underscoring the event’s importance. But it was Ri’s behavior in the video that drew attention.As Kim arrived by yacht, Ri was already at the entrance and bowed to him with hands clasped — more in line with the behavior of a staffer than a spouse. In earlier years, Ri had been seen walking arm-in-arm with Kim and engaging in quiet conversations with him at public events. That confident presence appeared to be absent this time. She stood apart during key moments, walked several steps behind Kim and their daughter and exchanged no visible words with her husband.Even Ri’s wardrobe raised eyebrows. She carried a clearly visible Gucci handbag but wore black trousers and a white short-sleeved blouse — an unusual choice for a North Korean woman attending a formal state event. By contrast, her daughter was dressed in a crisp white two-piece suit. North Korean media traditionally present women in formal skirt suits at such events, especially if they are not working-level personnel. The visual contrast between Ri and her daughter was stark enough that an uninformed viewer might mistake the daughter for the first lady.Speculation further intensified with footage showing Kim paying close attention to his daughter as she entered a Russian-made Aurus limousine gifted by President Vladimir Putin. Kim escorted her to the rear door while Ri stood unacknowledged, reinforcing perceptions of coldness between the couple.Despite the apparent shift in public visibility, some analysts caution against reading too much into these signals. Government sources in Seoul said no concrete intelligence suggests a formal change in Ri’s status. In fact, some argue her role may be evolving behind the scenes. At a 2023 military parade, Ri was seen nudging her daughter to match Kim’s pace — an indication she may be helping manage her daughter’s public image.This deliberate low profile could be strategic. North Korean elites remember the fate of Kim Il Sung’s second wife, Kim Song-ae, who tried to elevate her son as successor in the 1970s and was eventually sidelined. Her death was never publicly announced. Under Kim Jong-il, the identity of the first lady was kept entirely private. Only a handful of people, including South Korean director Shin Sang-ok, who was kidnapped by the North Korean leader to make films, and businessman Park Kyung-yoon, are believed to have seen her.Given the regime’s heavy censorship of state media, every frame of footage is intentional. Ri’s subdued demeanor could be a form of propaganda — showing that even the leader’s wife bows before him. It also fits into a broader narrative of hereditary succession. Elevating the daughter visually while downplaying the first lady could symbolically support the notion of a fourth-generation leadership transfer, from Kim Il Sung to Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong-un, and eventually his daughter.Though Kim has at times appeared to elevate women to visible roles — appointing his sister as a senior party official and naming Choe Son-hui as foreign minister — these moves may have been more symbolic than systemic. Kim Yo-jong was demoted in 2021 and has seen no formal promotion since. Even a first lady introduced with fanfare appears to have no exemption from the strict hierarchies of North Korea’s leadership culture.