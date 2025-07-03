Investigating the Pyongyang drone allegation must not compromise national security

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A special counsel team led by Cho Eun-seok has launched a full-scale investigation into allegations that South Korea sent unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Pyongyang last year. On July 1, the special counsel summoned a researcher from the Agency for Defense Development (ADD), which manufactures drones for the military. The investigation team has also reportedly secured testimony from an active-duty officer who claimed the drone mission was "ordered by V," an apparent reference to the then-president.The allegation dates back to October 2024, when North Korea’s Foreign Ministry accused South Korea of sending drones over Pyongyang to drop anti-regime leaflets, even releasing what it claimed were photos of the UAVs. At the time, Seoul’s Ministry of National Defense said it could not confirm the claim. The special counsel is also looking into suspicions that the military lost two drones during the operation but failed to conduct a proper internal review.Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to appear before the special counsel on July 5 for questioning related to charges of treason.On June 30, Rep. Park Sun-won of the Democratic Party, who serves as the ruling party’s secretary on the National Assembly Intelligence Committee, held a press conference. He claimed to have received a military tip-off that a drone operations commander directly ordered a company-grade officer to carry out the mission. Park accused the Yoon administration of manipulating the chain of command to provoke conflict, saying it “wielded the right to command the military like a personal tool” and “sought to incite war using drones.”If true, the accusation would be serious. But whether the alleged drone operation was intended to provoke war must be verified through a thorough investigation. Park’s remarks could also be misinterpreted as setting a direction for the special counsel’s probe, which may undermine the perception of neutrality.The scope of the investigation is defined by the special counsel law. It covers allegations that drone infiltration was used to incite an armed conflict with North Korea and ultimately justify a declaration of martial law, amounting to an attempted insurrection or military coup. While these claims warrant full scrutiny, the investigation should avoid casting suspicion over the entire scope of South Korea’s defense operations.In December 2022, a North Korean drone penetrated South Korean airspace, reaching the skies above Yongsan, where the presidential office is located. Last year, Pyongyang responded to leaflet campaigns with a barrage of filth-carrying balloons. In this context, South Korea must maintain a credible deterrence capability.Investigators must also avoid disclosing sensitive military intelligence during public briefings or legal proceedings. Modern warfare, as seen in the war in Ukraine, increasingly relies on drone technology, making operational secrecy all the more vital.Given the stakes for national security, the special counsel must proceed with discretion. North Korea is undoubtedly monitoring developments. Security-related elements of the ongoing sedition trial have been held behind closed doors for this reason. The special counsel must investigate the martial law and drone allegations thoroughly while safeguarding the country’s strategic assets and security posture.