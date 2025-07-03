Lincoln, the science-minded president

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Knock, knock — the sound of a visitor at the door echoed through the U.S. Naval Observatory. Asaph Hall, an astronomer known for his later discovery of Mars’ moons, greeted a tall man with a beard. That night, the man peered through a 24-centimeter (9.4-inch) telescope, observing the moon and stars. Though the nation was embroiled in civil war, the observatory offered him rare peace. He would return again, seeking the calm only the night sky could offer.The visitor was Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States. While Lincoln never received a formal education in science, he filled that gap through extensive reading. His books included "An Introduction to Astronomy" (1839) by Denison Olmsted and "Recent Advances in Astronomy" (1850) by Elias Loomis. Even after becoming a lawyer, Lincoln continued to study the stars. On one occasion, he used astronomical data showing the moon’s low position in the sky to help prove a defendant’s innocence, arguing the surroundings would have been too dark to clearly identify the suspect.As president, Lincoln admired the scientific discoveries of his era. He spoke with reverence about the heavens, describing the stars as “other suns set like gems” in the night sky. He kept a telescope at the White House and once spent over an hour watching Donati’s Comet streak across the sky on the eve of a major debate. But his interest in science extended beyond personal fascination.In 1863, Lincoln established the National Academy of Sciences, assigning it the role of advising the president and Congress on scientific matters. The academy continues to influence American science policy today, offering key recommendations to agencies such as NASA.The Washington Post once referred to Lincoln as a “scientific president,” noting his deep engagement with Euclidean geometry. His grounding in logic and precision in language was evident in his political life. In January 1865, Lincoln faced a divided Congress. Over three weeks, he personally lobbied opposition lawmakers to secure passage of the constitutional amendment to abolish slavery — by just two votes. He combined logical analysis with emotional appeal, persuading each opponent one by one.Lincoln’s approach to public duty, especially his decisions as president, left lasting marks on history. Following Lincoln’s directive, Hall was made a permanent employee at the observatory. Twelve years after Lincoln’s assassination, Hall discovered the Martian moons Phobos and Deimos — a testament to the enduring legacy of a president who valued science.