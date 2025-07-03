Thursday's fortune: Emotional clarity and modest gains mark the day
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 07:00
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A cheerful and pleasant day awaits.
🔹 Heartwarming conversations may blossom.
🔹 Emotional give-and-take fills the day with meaning.
🔹 Your efforts may finally pay off.
🔹 Expect growth, not regression.
🔹 You may receive long-awaited news or results.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Take a moment to reflect on the past.
🔹 You may offer advice or lend someone a hand.
🔹 Give without expecting anything in return.
🔹 Career concerns could be weighing on you.
🔹 Partial success is still meaningful.
🔹 Today, support someone else’s spotlight.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Fair | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Stick to light, easy-to-digest meals.
🔹 Aches and pains may remind you of your age.
🔹 Small problems could grow if neglected.
🔹 Don’t take on more than you can handle.
🔹 Silence is golden — choose your words wisely.
🔹 Stay low-profile and avoid standing out.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 East
🔹 Avoid tasks that require physical strain.
🔹 Be wary of overly friendly people.
🔹 Refrain from lending money or investing rashly.
🔹 Skip unnecessary meetups.
🔹 Different perspectives may clash.
🔹 Annoying or unwanted situations may arise.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Appreciate how much better life is today than before.
🔹 Delegate when necessary — don’t do it all alone.
🔹 Some tasks, however, require your personal touch.
🔹 Feelings may be neutral — not bad, not great.
🔹 Keep a positive mindset.
🔹 You may need to spend money today.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Take pride in the years you’ve lived.
🔹 Both body and soul feel lifted today.
🔹 Fortune may align in your favor.
🔹 A goal may be reached — feel the satisfaction.
🔹 Money and connection both look promising.
🔹 Savor the little joys — they’re real.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 Many things today may delight you.
🔹 Health is your most valuable asset.
🔹 It’s not over until it’s truly over.
🔹 Work may pile up — lean into your drive.
🔹 Be versatile and capable — juggle tasks with flair.
🔹 The day favors showcasing your abilities.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 You may receive praise or expressions of gratitude.
🔹 Take the lead at home or in public tasks.
🔹 Go for the double win — maximize rewards.
🔹 It’s a day to achieve both meaning and gain.
🔹 Your reputation may improve with compliments.
🔹 Align your thoughts with those above you.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Simplify your thinking — avoid overcomplicating things.
🔹 Strong foundations come with heavy burdens.
🔹 Every downhill has an uphill after.
🔹 Return kindness even when it's difficult.
🔹 Stay modest — avoid bragging.
🔹 Jealousy weakens — stay focused on your path.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Even the smallest things accumulate over time.
🔹 Small tributaries form mighty rivers — keep building.
🔹 Everything belongs in its rightful place.
🔹 Relationships are assets — invest in them.
🔹 Today, you take center stage.
🔹 Success lies in acting as one team.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Stay informed — watch TV or read the news.
🔹 A quiet day may feel a bit monotonous.
🔹 Consider shaping your “second act” in life.
🔹 Daily routine may start to feel stale.
🔹 Use time wisely — it’s key to success.
🔹 Blue-toned clothing will suit you today.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Aging means refinement, not decline.
🔹 Forget your age — feel timeless today.
🔹 Your efforts are bearing fruit.
🔹 Trust your instincts — they’re sharp today.
🔹 A gathering or social outing may come up.
🔹 Good news or useful intel may arrive.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
