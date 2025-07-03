2 KBO All-Star Game starters replaced due to injuries

Two players voted starting players for the Korean baseball All-Star Game were replaced Thursday due to injuries.The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Samsung Lions starting pitcher Won Tae-in and Lotte Giants second baseman Go Seung-min will miss the All-Star Game, set for July 12 at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon, some 140 kilometers (86 miles) south of Seoul.Won has been sidelined with upper back tightness, while Go is out with an oblique injury.Won and Go were voted first place by their peers and fans as starting pitcher and second baseman, respectively, for the Dream All-Star team, made up of representatives from the Lions, the Giants, the SSG Landers, the KT Wiz and the Doosan Bears.Runners-up in those two positions will take the injured players' spots — Giants starting pitcher Park Se-woong and Lions second baseman Ryu Ji-hyuk.Park is tied for third in the KBO with nine wins and leads all Korean-born pitchers this season with 93 strikeouts.Ryu is batting .286, which would be his career high in a full season, along with one home run and 22 RBIs in 76 games.Yonhap