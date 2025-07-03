 2 KBO All-Star Game starters replaced due to injuries
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

2 KBO All-Star Game starters replaced due to injuries

Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 17:59
Lotte Giants starter Park Se-woong pitches against the KT Wiz during a Korea Baseball Organization regular-season game at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on June 29, 2025, in this photo provided by the Giants. [YONHAP]

Lotte Giants starter Park Se-woong pitches against the KT Wiz during a Korea Baseball Organization regular-season game at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on June 29, 2025, in this photo provided by the Giants. [YONHAP]

 
Two players voted starting players for the Korean baseball All-Star Game were replaced Thursday due to injuries.
 
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Samsung Lions starting pitcher Won Tae-in and Lotte Giants second baseman Go Seung-min will miss the All-Star Game, set for July 12 at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon, some 140 kilometers (86 miles) south of Seoul.
 

Related Article

Won has been sidelined with upper back tightness, while Go is out with an oblique injury.
 
Won and Go were voted first place by their peers and fans as starting pitcher and second baseman, respectively, for the Dream All-Star team, made up of representatives from the Lions, the Giants, the SSG Landers, the KT Wiz and the Doosan Bears.
 
Runners-up in those two positions will take the injured players' spots — Giants starting pitcher Park Se-woong and Lions second baseman Ryu Ji-hyuk.
 
Park is tied for third in the KBO with nine wins and leads all Korean-born pitchers this season with 93 strikeouts.
 
Ryu is batting .286, which would be his career high in a full season, along with one home run and 22 RBIs in 76 games.

Yonhap
tags baseball

More in Baseball

2 KBO All-Star Game starters replaced due to injuries

KBO attracts over 7 million fans for the first half the season ever

LG Twins outfielder Kim Hyun-soo named to All-Star Game for record-breaking 16th time

NC Dinos extend deadline for home city to meet demands amid relocation threat

Eagles set to face KBO bottom feeders in bid to extend lead at top

Related Stories

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo homers for second straight day

From 'Busan Galmaegi' to 'Miracle Doosan': Cheer like a KBO pro with Everybody's Baseball

Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong makes defensive gaffe, goes hitless in loss

KBO managers call for check-swing challenge system

Welcome to the KBO: Korea’s vibiest, tastiest night out for sports fans

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)