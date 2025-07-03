FC Seoul apologizes over Ki transfer as club copes with reputation for failing to respect legends
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 18:22
FC Seoul issued an apology to fans on Thursday over the departure of club legend Ki Sung-yueng, 36, to the Pohang Steelers.
“We sincerely bow our heads and apologize to the fans who have been deeply hurt by the transfer of legend Ki Sung-yueng,” FC Seoul wrote on Instagram in response to intense backlash over the way the club treated the transfer of the midfielder, who spent 10 nonconsecutive years at the club. “We are profoundly sorry for failing to protect every precious memory shared with our fans.”
“All executives and staff feel a deep sense of responsibility,” said FC Seoul. “We humbly accept the fans’ criticism. We will do our utmost to ensure no negligence in treating our legends with the respect they deserve so that every cherished memory of our fans can be preserved.”
“Although brief, the meeting gave us an opportunity to reflect once again on the pain and earnest sentiments of our fans,” said the club, following a meeting with fans on Monday. “We will not take the feedback lightly and will take it to heart. We will improve our communication system so that the club can fully align with our fans’ expectations.”
The JoongAng Ilbo first broke the news on June 24 with the exclusive headline, “FC Seoul's Ki Sung-yueng set to join Pohang Steelers.” The following day, the club officially confirmed the parting of ways with Ki, and later that evening, the midfielder announced his move to Pohang, igniting a powder keg of rage among the club's fervent fan base.
The fans’ outrage wasn’t solely triggered by Ki’s transfer. Frustration had built up over the past two decades as core players such as Park Ju-young, Lee Chung-yong, Dejan Damjanovic from Montenegro, Adilson dos Santos from Brazil and Osmar Barba from Spain were allegedly pressured to retire or transfer without the club honoring their wishes.
“To become a prestigious club, tradition is as important as performance,” said football insiders. “Letting go of symbolic players for short-term gains is a shortsighted decision.”
“I hope a culture of honoring legends will take root,” former national team midfielder Kim Jae-sung also said on KBS.
“Winning is not the only hallmark of a prestigious team,” said retired footballer Lee Young-pyo, who was part of the famed 2002 FIFA World Cup side. “Upholding the club’s culture, tradition, and values is essential. These efforts accumulate and shape a prestigious club. It seems that Seoul fans desire tradition and culture as much as results.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
