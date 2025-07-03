Where will Son shine next season? Spurs captain faces decision on future this summer
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 13:16
In 1982, London punk rock legends The Clash released “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” Forty-three years later, another London hero, albeit on the other side of town, is likely asking himself the same question.
Should Son Heung-min stay or should he go?
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son, who turns 33 next week, has given 10 years to the north London club, leading it to its first trophy in 17 years and first European title in 41 years. He has scored 127 Premier League goals and assisted 77 more, establishing himself as one half of statistically the greatest goal-scoring partnership in league history with former teammate Harry Kane.
In short, he’s done more than enough to earn the right to decide what’s next.
Son remains under contract with Spurs for another year, but new manager Thomas Frank is reportedly willing to let Son jump ship, should he so wish.
It’s a tough choice for the Korean international, who comes closer to “cut me and I bleed lilywhite” than any other player in recent years. Son has remained doggedly loyal to Tottenham even when he was at the very top of the game and the London club most certainly was not.
But with a trophy under his belt — and you’ve got to assume he’s having some fun holding that one over his old friend Kane — Son is rumored to be more willing to consider a move. He is likely to meet with Frank within the next week to discuss his future, with the Danish manager expected to offer a bit more clarity on how much playing time he could expect at Spurs.
If Son does opt to move on, he will have plenty of options. While there may not be a Premier League club calling — although you never know — teams in both Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League are said to be eyeing the midfielder.
Germany could be an option too, a return to where Son’s career began, and there are also reports that his old manager José Mourinho, now head coach of Fenerbahce in Turkey, has already reached out with an offer.
Son’s transfer fee is reportedly set at 40 million pounds ($55 million), although these rumors are always difficult to substantiate. Whatever the fee is, it will be a lot more than the club will get if Son hangs on a year for his contract to expire. Considering that, there’s every chance the Spurs legend might decide to move on for both his sake and the club’s.
Over in London, the bookies are backing a move to Saudi Arabia, followed by Fenerbahce, then the MLS and the Bundesliga.
Whichever way Son goes, it’s likely that the club won’t announce the decision until early August. Spurs play a preseason game in Seoul on Aug. 3 and he has to make an appearance if the team doesn’t want to pay a 3.7 billion won ($2.7 million) penalty.
Perhaps fittingly for a player who enjoys unparalleled support at home, there’s every chance that game in Seoul could end up being his final appearance in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt.
