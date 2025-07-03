 82 Palestinians killed in Gaza, including 38 people waiting for aid, authorities say
Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 18:20
Palestinian children displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, walk on an area at a makeshift tent camp in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, July 1. [AP/YONHAP]

Airstrikes and shootings killed 82 Palestinians in Gaza overnight, including 38 while attempting to get much-needed humanitarian aid, hospitals and the Health Ministry said Thursday.
 
Israel’s military did not have immediate comment on the strikes Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
 
Five people were killed around sites associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the newly created, secretive American organization backed by Israel to feed the Gaza Strip’s population, while 33 others were killed waiting for aid trucks in other locations across the Gaza Strip.
 

AP
tags palestine gaza israel war

