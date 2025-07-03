 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southwestern Japan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southwestern Japan

Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 17:59
A collapsed house is seen following an earthquake in Osaki town, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, Aug. 8, 2024, in this photo taken by Kyodo. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A collapsed house is seen following an earthquake in Osaki town, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, Aug. 8, 2024, in this photo taken by Kyodo. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit southwestern Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
 
The earthquake's epicenter was off the coast of the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima prefecture, nearly 1,200 kilometers (745.6 miles) away from Tokyo, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.
 
Seismic intensity of "6 lower" on Japan's 1-7 scale was observed at Akuseki Island, the agency said.
 

Related Article


Reuters
tags japan earthquake

More in World

82 Palestinians killed in Gaza, including 38 people waiting for aid, authorities say

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southwestern Japan

Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of a prostitution-related offense

Trump says he will put 20% tariff on Vietnam's exports

Tesla sales plunge again as anti-Musk boycott shows staying power and rivals pounce on the weakness

Related Stories

Korea issues tsunami advisory after 7.6 quake in Japan

Is it safe to travel to Japan? Korean travelers worry amid July quake rumors.

The cold winter of the Noto Peninsula (KOR)

Chinese embassy urges citizens in Japan to be careful amid rumors of summer earthquake

The cold winter of the Noto Peninsula
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)