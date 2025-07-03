Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southwestern Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit southwestern Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.The earthquake's epicenter was off the coast of the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima prefecture, nearly 1,200 kilometers (745.6 miles) away from Tokyo, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.Seismic intensity of "6 lower" on Japan's 1-7 scale was observed at Akuseki Island, the agency said.Reuters