Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of a prostitution-related offense

Published: 03 Jul. 2025, 14:34
People react outside Manhattan Federal Court after the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean ″Diddy″ Combs Iin New York City on July 2. Combs was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking but convicted of a less serious prostitution charge after a high-profile seven week trial in New York. He was denied bail and will remain in custody until his sentencing. [AFP/YONHAP]

Sean “Diddy" Combs was convicted of a prostitution-related offense but acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life.
 
The mixed result came on the third day of deliberations. It could still send Combs, 55, to prison for as long as a decade, and is likely to end his career as a hitmaking music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.
 

But the verdict cleared one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures of charges that could have put him behind bars for life.
 
After hearing the verdict, Combs held his hands up in a prayer motion, looking at jury and hugged defense lawyer Teny Geragos. Combs later continued to pump his right fist subtly, seemingly satisfied that he was acquitted on the most serious charges.
 
Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.
 
But the jury of eight men and four women acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, related to allegations that he used his money, power and frightening physical force to manipulate his girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with the men.
 
Combs and his defense team argued that the women were willing participants and that none of his violence justified the severity of the charges.
 
U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian was weighing whether to grant Combs bail in the wake of the verdict. He adjourned the court while he considers whether to free Combs on bail.
 
Marc Agnifilo, attorney for Sean ″Diddy″ Combs, arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York on Sept. 17, 2024. The jury in the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial went on to convict him of a prostitution-related crime but cleared him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. [AP/YONHAP]

Combs appeared overwhelmed as court adjourned for at least a few hours. He wiped his face, turning and kneeling at his chair, his head bowed in prayer. In the audience, his relatives stood and applauded as he faced them.
 
“I’ll be home soon," he said, and “I love you, baby.”
 
“I love you, Mom," he added.
 
His relatives applauded him and his lawyers as he was led out of court.
 
Combs has been behind bars since his arrest in September. His lawyers argued that the acquittal on the most serious counts had changed the legal landscape enough that he should be granted bail.
 
Combs seemed buoyant arriving in the courtroom earlier Wednesday morning, a contrast to his mood a day earlier after he learned that the jury at his sex trafficking trial had reached a yet-to-be-disclosed verdict on all but one of the five charges.
 
Combs smiled and clasped his hands together in the air toward his family and supporters before hugging several of his lawyers and sitting down to await the outcome of the jury's third day of deliberations.
 
On Tuesday, Subramanian ordered the jury to continue its closed-door discussions for a third day after the panel of eight men and four women said it was unable to reach consensus on the top count: racketeering conspiracy.
 
The judge agreed with prosecutors and Combs’ defense team that less than 13 hours of deliberations was too soon to give up on reaching a verdict on all counts.
 
In this courtroom sketch, flanked by defense attorneys Brian Steel, left, and Teny Garagos, Sean ″Diddy″ Combs, second from left, listens as Judge Arun Subramanian speaks during Combs' bail hearing in Manhattan federal court in New York on July 2.[AP/YONHAP]

In a note to the court late Tuesday, the jury said “unpersuadable opinions on both sides” among some jurors had prevented the group from reaching a unanimous verdict on the racketeering conspiracy charge.
 
The disclosure of Tuesday's jury note about the partial verdict had seemed to put defense attorneys and their client in a dour mood even before it was read in open court by the judge.
 
Eight defense lawyers formed a half-circle behind Combs as the smiles and lighthearted mood that accompanied the arrival of other jury notes over two days seemed absent as the attorneys contemplated the possibility that jurors had reached agreement on counts that carry the heaviest sentencing penalties.
 
Combs appeared morose as his lawyers spoke with him. At one point, the hip-hop mogul solemnly read a piece of paper that attorney Marc Agnifilo handed to him.
 
After the jury came in for instructions and then exited the room, a subdued Combs sat in his chair for a few minutes. As he stood to leave, he faced his relatives and supporters in the audience, blew a kiss and tapped his heart, as he frequently has done at the start and end of each day.
 
Then he paused before his mother and exchanged a few words, telling her, “Love you” and “I’ll be all right.”
 
Marshals then led him from the room.
 

