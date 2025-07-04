Korea logs current account surplus for 25th month in May: BOK

Korea logged a current account surplus for the 25th consecutive month in May despite falling exports, central bank data showed Friday.The country's current account surplus reached $10.14 billion in May, widening from the previous month's $5.7 billion surplus, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea.Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023.During the first five months of this year, the cumulative current account surplus stood at $35.11 billion, compared with $27.06 billion recorded during the same period last year.The goods account logged a $10.66 billion surplus in May, as exports slid 2.9 percent from a year earlier to $56.93, while imports sank 7.2 percent on-year to $46.27 billion on falling imports of raw materials.The services account, however, registered a $2.28 billion deficit in May due mainly to rising demand for overseas travel.The primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers, dividend payments from overseas and interest income, logged a $2.15 billion surplus in May, the data showed.Yonhap