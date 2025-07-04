 Korea logs current account surplus for 25th month in May: BOK
Korea logs current account surplus for 25th month in May: BOK

Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 08:42
Trade containers are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on July 1. [NEWS1]

Korea logged a current account surplus for the 25th consecutive month in May despite falling exports, central bank data showed Friday.
 
The country's current account surplus reached $10.14 billion in May, widening from the previous month's $5.7 billion surplus, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea.
 

Related Article

Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023.
 
During the first five months of this year, the cumulative current account surplus stood at $35.11 billion, compared with $27.06 billion recorded during the same period last year.
 
The goods account logged a $10.66 billion surplus in May, as exports slid 2.9 percent from a year earlier to $56.93, while imports sank 7.2 percent on-year to $46.27 billion on falling imports of raw materials.
 
The services account, however, registered a $2.28 billion deficit in May due mainly to rising demand for overseas travel.
 
The primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers, dividend payments from overseas and interest income, logged a $2.15 billion surplus in May, the data showed.

Yonhap
