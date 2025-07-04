Urban farmer program draws homemakers, retirees to address North Chungcheong's rural labor shortages
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 10:43
As North Chungcheong’s agricultural work force shrinks at an alarming rate, a new labor force has emerged from the city: homemakers and retirees who are trading idle hours for fieldwork and modest pay.
On a scorching Monday in Jeongbong-dong, Heungdeok District, Cheongju, six workers in their 60s and 70s bent over trays of lettuce seedlings inside a greenhouse. They had arrived before sunrise, armed with water bottles and sun hats, to beat the heat and earn 60,000 won ($44) for four hours of labor.
Among them was 65-year-old Song, who had traveled 20 to 30 minutes from central Cheongju. She and the others, all homemakers and retirees, were participating in North Chungcheong’s “urban farmer” program.
The initiative offers wages nearly 50 percent higher than Korea’s legal minimum hourly wage of 10,030 won. Urban farmers typically work in nearby greenhouses, fields or orchards, helping with tasks such as planting, harvesting or thinning.
“It’s hot these days, so we start at 5:30 a.m. and wrap up by 9:30,” Song said. “Farm work is tough, but since we only work four hours in the program, it’s manageable and really helps with household expenses.”
Nearby, Choi, 71, added, “If not for this, I’d just be at home cleaning or watching TV. Working here keeps me active and lets me earn money at the same time.”
Local solution to labor shortages
North Chungcheong launched the urban farmer project in 2023 — the first of its kind in the country — to address chronic labor shortages in agriculture.
Despite the government increasing the annual quota for seasonal foreign workers, rural areas continue to struggle due to aging populations and dwindling numbers.
The number of farmers in North Chungcheong plunged 47.7 percent from 277,534 in 2000 to just 145,053 last year, according to the province.
“We thought matching idle urban residents who aren’t in the work force with farms could create jobs and ease the labor crunch,” said Kang Chan-sik, an official at the province’s agriculture policy division.
“Urban farmers are local, so they communicate easily with farm owners, and there’s no risk of them suddenly disappearing like some foreign workers might. We also pair beginners with experienced urban farmers so they can pick up skills within two or three days.”
The program is open to individuals aged 20 to 75 who are not farmers, including retirees and homemakers.
Participants complete eight hours of training on crop cultivation and then submit an application and proof of course completion to an urban farmer center in their city or county. These centers coordinate with farms that submit requests for help, matching them with workers based on timing, tasks and the number needed.
Manual work for a fair price
Urban farmers typically handle jobs that can’t be mechanized. They flock to fields during harvest to pick potatoes, peppers, corn and onions, and work in greenhouses tending to cherry tomatoes, zucchini or mushrooms. In orchards, they prune or thin apple, peach, grape and pear trees. Many also work in food processing plants and sorting facilities.
“Hiring foreign workers means extra costs beyond wages, like providing meals and housing,” said Kim Jong-hyun, 71, who runs the lettuce farm. “But because local governments cover 40 percent of wages, I can hire urban farmers without worrying about expenses.”
Given that most participants are new to agriculture, the program limits work hours to four.
“Outside of harvest time, most farm tasks don’t require eight-hour days anyway,” said Park Sang-young of the province’s agricultural management team. “We also set shorter hours to match the stamina and attention span of city folks who’ve never farmed before.”
Of the 60,000 won daily wage, local governments pay 24,000 won while farms cover the remaining 36,000 won. Municipalities also provide an extra 15,000 won for transportation.
Soaring interest among older workers
Kim’s farm employs four to six urban farmers daily, along with two seasonal workers from Laos.
“Finding workers during peak seasons like May, June, October and November used to be nearly impossible,” Kim said. “Thanks to this program, I don’t have to worry as much.”
Now in its third year, the program has proven popular. By June 27, urban farmer placements had already reached 173,000 this year, outpacing last year’s total of 151,000. That figure is more than triple what it was at the same time last year.
This year, over 40,000 people applied to become urban farmers in North Chungcheong. That’s nearly 8.7 times the number of foreign seasonal workers the Ministry of Justice allocated to the province — 4,672 — for all of 2025. On average, about 970 urban farmers head to local fields each day.
Roughly 60 percent of participants are over 55.
“Foreign seasonal workers send 80 to 90 percent of their earnings back home,” said Lee Pil-jae, a former official in the province’s agricultural management office.
“That means North Chungcheong alone sees over 40 billion won in local income head overseas each year. This program helps older residents earn money and keeps more of that wealth circulating in the local economy.”
