성수는 옷, 여의도는 최신기기… 테크 덕후가 가야할 곳
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 06:45
Seongsu may be trendy, but Yeouido is techy: Where to go if you're a gadget lover
성수는 옷, 여의도는 최신기기… 테크 덕후가 가야할 곳
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Thursday, June 26, 2025
“Before, pop-up stores were mainly about K-pop artists or fashion brands so young that I could never imagine wearing them,” said an office worker surnamed Huh in her 30s as she walked out of Xiaomi's Mi Store in Yeouido on Wednesday with her colleagues.
“These days, it's nice to see more tech-related stores and pop-ups coming to Yeouido so I can explore during my lunch time.”
explore: 구경하다
“예전엔 팝업스토어가 대부분 K팝 아티스트나 도저히 제가 입기 어려운 어린 감성의 패션 브랜드 위주였어요.”
30대 직장인 허모씨는 동료들과 함께 여의도 샤오미 매장에서 나가며 이렇게 말했다.
“요즘엔 여의도에 테크 관련 매장과 팝업스토어가 많아져서 점심시간에 구경하러 다니기 좋아요.”
Yeouido is quickly emerging as Seoul's new tech hub, attracting global tech brands such as Dyson and Apple, which have opened offline stores in what was once considered merely a business park.
The financial district located on the island in the Han River in western Seoul used to be dubbed a ghost town on weekends, with eateries closing due to a lack of foot traffic. But that isn't the case anymore.
hub: 중심지
be dubbed a ghost town: 유령 도시로 불리다
lack of foot traffic: 유동 인구 부족
다이슨, 애플 같은 글로벌 테크 브랜드들이 오프라인 매장을 잇달아 열고 있는 여의도는 서울의 새로운 테크 중심지로 급부상하고 있다. 한강에 가운데 있는 섬인 여의도는 단순한 오피스 타운, 주말이면 식당도 닫는 '유령 도시'로 불렸지만, 더 이상 그렇지 않다.
China's Xiaomi is the latest to join the crowd.
It opened its first offline store in Korea in Yeouido's IFC Mall, offering more than 200 products — from a 1-liter (34-ounce) water bottle priced at 10,000 won ($7.35) to its latest Xiaomi 15 premium smartphone priced over 1 million won. It started its preopening on Tuesday, with the official launch date set for Saturday.
offline store: 오프라인 매장
preopening: 사전 오픈, 가오픈
premium smartphone: 고급 스마트폰
중국 샤오미도 최근 이 흐름에 합류했다. 샤오미는 여의도 IFC몰에 한국 첫 오프라인 매장을 열고, 1만원대의 1ℓ 물병부터 100만원이 넘는 프리미엄 스마트폰 샤오미 15시리즈까지 200여 종의 제품을 선보였다. 매장은 화요일(6월 23일) 가오픈했으며, 공식 개장은 토요일이다.
Its ambitions in the Korean market are evident as it integrated an after-sales service counter inside the store to dispel the widespread perception that foreign brands, especially the Chinese ones, provide poor customer service.
after-sales service: A/S, 사후 서비스
dispel the perception: 인식을 불식시키다
widespread: 널리 퍼진
외국, 특히 중국 브랜드는 A/S가 부실하다는 인식을 불식시키기 위해 샤오미는 매장 내에 고객 서비스를 위한 A/S 창구를 설치하는 등, 한국 시장에 대한 의욕을 보인다.
Johnny Wu, chief of Xiaomi's Korean unit, said Wednesday it picked Yeouido as the location of its first offline store as the neighborhood draws both family-oriented customers during weekends as well as younger generations on weekdays.
Wu said this offline store represents Xiaomi's "premium strategy," part of its goal of shaking off its value-for-money image resulting from a low-quality issue. The store prominently features its 1 million won Xiaomi 15 smartphone and 3 million won smart TV.
family-oriented: 가족 단위
value-for-money image: 가성비 이미지
shake off: 벗어나다, 떨쳐내다
샤오미코리아의 조니 우 사장은 여의도를 선택한 이유에 대해 “주말에는 가족 단위, 평일에는 젊은 직장인 고객이 유입되는 지역이기 때문”이라고 말했다. 그는 이번 매장이 샤오미의 ‘프리미엄 전략’을 상징한다며, 기존의 ‘가성비 브랜드’ 이미지를 벗고자 하는 의지를 내비쳤다. 대표 상품으로는 100만원대 스마트폰과 300만원대 스마트TV가 있다.
Next to Xiaomi in IFC Mall is Dyson's first Korean offline store, which opened in 2021, dubbed the demo store where trained experts are stationed to encourage visitors to experience the range of products.
It remains the branch that offers the widest range of products and the newest among the British electronics company's Korean outlets.
demo store: 체험 매장
trained experts: 훈련 받은 전문가
IFC몰의 샤오미 매장 옆에는 2021년 문을 연 다이슨의 첫 한국 오프라인 매장이 있다. ‘데모 스토어’라 불리는 이 매장에는 체험을 돕는 전문가들이 상주하며, 현재도 한국 내 다이슨 매장 중 가장 다양하고 최신 제품을 많이 보유한 곳이다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)