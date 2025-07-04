Marketing guru praises Ceragem's 'decoupling' to bring health care to the home
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 14:10 Updated: 04 Jul. 2025, 14:11
- LEE JAE-LIM
Ceragem, a Korean home health care device manufacturer, recently hosted Prof. Thales Teixeira, a renowned marketing strategist, for a discussion on the company’s management practices and its application of a “decoupling” strategy.
The event, held Thursday, brought together Ceragem CEO Lee Kyung-soo and other senior executives to exchange views on the future of the global health care industry and the growing importance of customer-centric marketing.
Prof. Teixeira expressed particular interest in Ceragem’s integrated approach, which links offline experiential marketing with online purchasing — a strategy gaining traction amid an ongoing digital transformation. The discussion also covered Ceragem’s product expansion based on its “7 Care Solution,” a bundled offering of therapeutic and wellness options designed to provide users with customizable care at home.
Through its decoupling strategy, Ceragem aims to streamline the traditional health care experience by reducing the need for in-person visits and allowing customers to access targeted care directly in their homes. The company positions this approach as a way to eliminate unnecessary steps in the consumer journey and focus on delivering specific value.
“Recent trends in the United States show declining spending in areas like transportation and entertainment, while investment in health care, housing and education is on the rise,” said Teixeira. “These patterns are reflected in household budgets, pointing to the potential for growth in the home health care market. Consumers increasingly expect convenience and the flexibility to tailor their experiences — Ceragem’s strategy addresses these expectations effectively by connecting with users across various touchpoints.”
Prof. Teixeira, formerly of Harvard Business School and now teaching at San Diego State University, is widely known for applying the concept of decoupling in a business context. His work focuses on simplifying the consumer purchase process by removing or isolating specific stages in the traditional customer journey.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
