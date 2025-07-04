From fisherman chic to hi-tech umbrellas, these sartorial trends are taking Korea by storm this monsoon season
It is officially monsoon season in Korea. And for a country that values style just as much as convenience, that means chic rainwear, dry shoes and high-tech umbrellas.
This summer is seeing a relatively obscure monsoon period, with noticeably less rain than usual so far. But temperatures next week are forecast to rise as high as 35 degrees Celsius in Seoul, and sporadic downpours, along with strong winds, lightning and thunderstorms, are projected nationwide.
In this weather, stepping out of air conditioning and venturing outdoors is never too pleasant, but you can make the best of it by dressing right.
Just in time, “Fisherman Core" is a global sartorial trend. Referring to wearables and accessories with an emphasis on utility, durability and water resistance, this aesthetic is a fashion and lifestyle choice that reflects the rugged charm of coastal life.
The trend began when a slew of celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Bieber and Katie Holmes, were seen sporting bucket hats, netted bags and striped shirts that hinted at maritime inspirations.
Pinterest's 2025 Trend Report subsequently named it, finding that searches on its platform for fisherman sandals rose by 30 percent year-over-year, and searches for sardine tattoos rose by 80 percent. “In 2025, Gen Z and Gen X will embrace a laid-back maritime attitude and bring a sea la vie vibe to everything,” it reported in December.
Accordingly, these nautical-related items are seeing a particular popularity surge among locals in this year's rainy season.
According to LF, a leading Korean fashion and lifestyle company, searches for waterproof jackets increased by 155 percent between June 1 and June 11, compared to the same period last year. Searches for rain jumpers also surged by 370 percent, rain boots by 25 percent and for jelly shoes by 33 percent.
“What used to be monsoon fashion, centered on rain boots worn only on rainy days, is now expanding to include men’s styles, short rain boots and jelly shoes — evolving into a product category that combines both style and functionality,” said an official from LF.
Rain boots — for everyone, everywhere, anytime.
In some cities, walking around in rain boots may raise eyebrows, even in beating rain. But in Seoul, especially during monsoon season, they are everywhere — rubber-clad feet splashing through the puddles in the busy metropolis.
Here, where yard work and gardening aren’t part of everyday life, rain boots aren’t associated with physical labor as much, but rather with keeping your feet dry — and stylish.
Luxury designer brand Chanel’s rainboots, stamped with its signature logo, are a favorite among Koreans who can afford them. In 2023, Blackpink member Jennie famously wore them on her way to the airport. They are currently being sold for around 3 million won ($2,205) in department stores.
British heritage brand Barbour has more than doubled the number of rain boot styles for its 2025 Spring/Summer collection compared to last year. Their sales have been on the rise for the label since May, with men’s products seeing a particularly sharp increase — approximately 80 percent year-on-year growth in May alone, and over 140 percent in June, according to the brand’s importer LF.
Local athletic shoe and sportswear brands are offering more functional options.
Pro-Specs, for example, launched a hyper-light pair of ankle-length women's rain boots, the ARB 42 (69,000 won), that only weigh around 200 grams (7 ounces).
Eider launched Objet Rain (99,000 won), a pair of ankle-length rain boots for women, made with synthetic plastic, to reduce weight while maintaining effective waterproofing.
Nepa's rain boots, called Rainy Day (74,970 won), feature a rubber outsole to prevent slipping, as well as elastic side panels and a fabric lining on both the inner and outer sides, offering a soft, comfortable fit. At the back, there is a small horn, allowing the wearer to cross their foot to take their shoes on and off, without using their hands. The boots are also slim, mirroring the style of leather Chelsea boots, and thus look less conspicuous than regular rain boots.
Jelly shoes: a roaring comeback
Until the 2000s, jelly shoes — casual flats made with nets of translucent, malleable plastic — were all the rage, available in a variety of colors and some glittery options as well. With the resurgence of the Y2K trend in fashion, jelly shoes have evolved to suit high fashion, becoming customizable and offering a wider range of styles.
The transaction volume of products containing the keyword “jelly shoes” on the fashion e-commerce platform 29 CM increased by 69 percent in May compared to the same period last year. On Musinsa, search volume surged by 270 percent; Zigzag by 25 percent and Ably by 70 percent.
Jelly shoes are believed to have emerged in the late 1940s, when leather became scarce following World War II. This led shoemakers to seek alternative materials that were also water-resistant, which resulted in the creation of jelly shoes. By the late 1950s, they began to be mass-produced during the plastic boom, and in the 1980s, they reached peak popularity with the addition of bright colors.
The Row, a discreet high-end label founded by celebrity twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, first reignited the trend, featuring netted jelly shoes in its 2024 Pre-Fall collection, unveiled in Paris.
The runway showcased four colorways of the Mara Flat in Vinyl jelly shoes, most of which quickly sold out and began appearing en masse on the social media feeds of fashion influencers.
Matching the shoes with an expensive yet minimalist look, it challenged the original understanding that jelly shoes were solely for casual or vacation settings.
A string of luxury brands, including Valentino, Gucci and Ferragamo, have since released their own line of jelly shoes. This year, American luxury brand Vince joined the trend, launching netted jelly slippers named Barcelona Jelly Sandals (549,000 won), in four colors.
Over 70 percent of its stock in Korea was sold out by the end of April, according to the brand’s importer LF.
Currently, more than half its reorders are already reserved. LF, in a press release, said that it plans to expand its stock of jelly shoes next year, seeing the enthusiasm for the shoes this year.
In the more affordable realm, jelly shoes have taken on more trendy elements.
Rockfish Weatherwear, an originally British brand acquired by Korean fashion company AU Brandz, has introduced a new jelly shoe collection called “Glair. The line features a range of styles, such as slingbacks with punch-hole details, feminine strappy sandals with thick platforms, square-toe Mary Janes and ankle-high, half-translucent boots. Prices range from 63,000 won to 99,000 won.
Heavenly Jelly, a local shoe brand, showcases customizable jelly flats where consumers can choose which accessories they want to add to their jelly shoes, such as different designs of silver chains, pearls and beaded flowers. Pre-decorated shoes are also available. Prices range from 51,000 won to 114,000 won.
"Belt-less" umbrella
Korea’s love for umbrellas is already widely known. Whether sunny or rainy, Koreans, young and old, have made it a habit to always have one handy.
Colorful, hyper-mini, automatic, ones that fold upside-down and backward — umbrellas of all shapes, sizes and colors have had their time.
This season, some locals have taken notice of a more efficient product launched by Shupatto, a Japanese lifestyle brand best known for pleated foldable bags.
Going viral on social media, Shupatto's straight umbrella automatically wraps itself into a neat bundle upon simply closing the canopy, so the users do not have to get their hands wet — hence its name “Belt-less umbrellas." It comes in two sizes — 58 and 64 centimeters (22.8 to 25.1 inches) — and 10 colors. They can be purchased through overseas shipping in Korea for 68,000 won.
