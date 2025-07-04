Grieg’s 'Lyric Pieces': A musical dialogue across time (KOR)

Edvard Grieg’s "Lyric Pieces" (1867-1901) present a curious phenomenon: different compositions set to nearly identical melodies. Within those subtle variations lies a quiet meditation on the inner landscapes of human emotion — between joy and sorrow, past and present. It resembles the feeling of rereading something written long ago, when emotions were raw and unfiltered, only to revisit them years later with a changed heart.Over the course of his life, Grieg published 10 volumes of Lyric Pieces. The first piece, “Arietta,” was written in 1867 when he was just 24. It offers a fragile and tender melancholy, shaped in the form of a small, lyrical song. The music conveys a kind of nameless, vague yet piercing melancholy — the sort that only young people, still mapping their emotional contours, can fully experience.More than 30 years later, in 1901, Grieg — then 58 — composed the final piece of the 10th and last volume. He titled it “Remembrances,” and in it, he quietly reintroduces the theme from “Arietta.” The effect is both intimate and lightly self-conscious, as though an older man is gently patting the shoulder of his younger self. With a wry smile, the music seems to say, “That was me once, and perhaps it wasn’t as grave as I believed.”“Remembrances” transforms the poignant strain of “Arietta” into a lilting waltz. The former sorrow softens into quiet joy. Yet, this joy is not frivolous. It carries the grace of time and reflection — the kind of joy that embraces sadness rather than avoiding it. The piece becomes what one might call an audible smile: gentle, composed and fully aware of life’s weight.Why did Grieg choose to conclude over three decades of musical output with a self-quotation? Perhaps, true lyricism lies in turning inward, in revisiting and accepting one’s former self with compassion. “Arietta” and “Remembrances” face each other across time, like old friends meeting after many years.In the absence of lyrics, the two compositions form a kind of poetry on their own. They do not need words to express the quiet beauty of embracing one’s past. In Grieg’s final musical gesture, there is both closure and continuity — a reminder that the most personal reflections can resonate the longest.그리그(사진)의 ‘서정 소곡집’에는 같은 곡조로 된 서로 다른 곡이 실려 있다. 기쁨과 슬픔 사이, 과거와 오늘 사이를 오가는 사람 마음의 미묘한 풍경이 거기 비친다. 오래전에 쓴 글을 다시 읽을 때의 손발이 오그라드는 느낌이랄까. 그때는 너무나 진실했지만 시간이 많이 흐른 지금은 감정과 느낌이 다 달라져 있다. 옛날의 내 모습을 바라보는 지금의 나는 당혹스러움과 반가움, 낯섦과 빛바랜 익숙함을 동시에 느낀다.그리그는 평생에 걸쳐 ‘서정 소곡집’을 10권이나 발표했다. 1867년, 불과 스물네 살 때 발표한 첫 곡 ‘아리에타’가 그 시작이다. 깨질 듯 여린 애상이 작은 노래 형식에 담겨 있다. 젊은이만이 느낄 수 있는 이름 모를, 막연한, 그러나 마음을 이따금 휘젓는 예민한 멜랑꼴리가 흘러나온다.하지만 그로부터 서른 해도 넘게 지난 1901년, 쉰여덟의 그리그는 마지막이 될 ‘서정 소곡집’ 10권의 마지막 곡 ‘회상’에서 저 옛날의 ‘아리에타’를 다시 불러온다. 조금은 멋쩍었으리라. 상념에 젖어 있던 그 젊은이의 어깨를 중년이 된 남자가 가볍게 툭툭 도닥여준다. 어딘지 모르게 홀가분한 미소를 지으며, ‘그땐 그랬지, 저렇게 심각할 건 없었는데’라고 말한다. 가벼운 왈츠풍의 움직임은 수십 년 전 자신의 애상을 잔잔한 기쁨으로 바꿔놓는다. 하지만 이 기쁨은 결코 가볍지 않다. 오랜 세월이 품위를 덧입혀 준 달관의 미소, 슬픔까지도 능히 끌어안은 자의 ‘귀에 들리는 미소’다.그는 왜 ‘서정 소곡집’ 10권, 30여 년이 넘는 세월의 마지막을 ‘자기 인용’으로 마무리한 걸까? 어쩌면 진정한 서정이란 자기 자신을 되돌아보는 일이기 때문이 아닐까? 첫 곡 ‘아리에타’와 마지막 곡 ‘회상’이 서로를 바라본다. 자신의 과거를 진심으로 끌어안을 수 있는 사람은 참으로 복되다. 아무런 가사 없이도 두 곡은 세월을 두고 진정한 시로 거듭난다.