President Lee emphasizes dialogue and cooperation, but execution remains key (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung held his first press conference on July 3, just 30 days into his term — well ahead of the traditional 100-day milestone observed by his predecessors. The format was also unconventional: without a prepared script, Lee took unscripted questions selected at random, aiming to project openness and authenticity.Despite relatively high approval ratings, Lee acknowledged public skepticism, remarking, “I know it’s not that you like me, just that you dislike me less.” He likened the frequent shifts in government policy to the animated film "Robot Taekwon V" (1976), responding mechanically to the will of each new administration and signaling a desire to strengthen bureaucratic professionalism and stability.Lee also reaffirmed campaign pledges, notably his plan to reinstate the special inspector tasked with monitoring presidential relatives and aides. “I’ve already ordered the appointment,” he said. “It may be uncomfortable, but it's important to prevent misfortune before it happens.” The role has been vacant since Special Inspector Lee Seok-su resigned in 2016 under the Park Geun-hye administration. The Moon Jae-in and Yoon Suk Yeol governments left the position unfilled. Had it been restored, it might have prevented the prosecutorial investigations now facing former President Moon and former first lady Kim Keon Hee. Lee’s renewed pledge raises expectations that the oversight function will finally be revived after nine years.Lee also signaled interest in improving relations with the opposition, expressing support in principle for regular one-on-one meetings with party leaders. As a former opposition leader who struggled to meet with then-President Yoon, Lee emphasized that lawmakers from opposition parties “must be respected as representatives chosen by the people.” While the press conference did not offer detailed blueprints on justice reform or housing policy, Lee reiterated his support for separating investigative and prosecutorial powers — a central pillar of prosecutorial reform.The test lies in follow-through. On the same day as the press conference, the Democratic Party pushed through the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok despite a boycott by the main opposition People Power Party. The confirmation came after a hearing without a single witness or expert, and despite lingering concerns over Kim’s controversial investment in a cabbage farm, which allegedly paid him 4.5 million won ($3,300) monthly on a 200 million won stake. The opposition’s calls for clarification were ignored. If the ruling party continues to press ahead unilaterally, Lee’s calls for bipartisan cooperation will ring hollow.The format of the press conference also drew criticism. Reporters from major newspapers and broadcasters were largely left out of the questioning. As a result, core issues such as constitutional reform and the prime minister’s nomination were not addressed, despite the conference running over two hours. As Lee has promised more frequent engagements with the press, future briefings should aim to cover a broader range of pressing national concerns.그리그(사진)의 ‘서정 소곡집’에는 같은 곡조로 된 서로 다른 곡이 실려 있다. 기쁨과 슬픔 사이, 과거와 오늘 사이를 오가는 사람 마음의 미묘한 풍경이 거기 비친다. 오래전에 쓴 글을 다시 읽을 때의 손발이 오그라드는 느낌이랄까. 그때는 너무나 진실했지만 시간이 많이 흐른 지금은 감정과 느낌이 다 달라져 있다. 옛날의 내 모습을 바라보는 지금의 나는 당혹스러움과 반가움, 낯섦과 빛바랜 익숙함을 동시에 느낀다.그리그는 평생에 걸쳐 ‘서정 소곡집’을 10권이나 발표했다. 1867년, 불과 스물네 살 때 발표한 첫 곡 ‘아리에타’가 그 시작이다. 깨질 듯 여린 애상이 작은 노래 형식에 담겨 있다. 젊은이만이 느낄 수 있는 이름 모를, 막연한, 그러나 마음을 이따금 휘젓는 예민한 멜랑꼴리가 흘러나온다.하지만 그로부터 서른 해도 넘게 지난 1901년, 쉰여덟의 그리그는 마지막이 될 ‘서정 소곡집’ 10권의 마지막 곡 ‘회상’에서 저 옛날의 ‘아리에타’를 다시 불러온다. 조금은 멋쩍었으리라. 상념에 젖어 있던 그 젊은이의 어깨를 중년이 된 남자가 가볍게 툭툭 도닥여준다. 어딘지 모르게 홀가분한 미소를 지으며, ‘그땐 그랬지, 저렇게 심각할 건 없었는데’라고 말한다. 가벼운 왈츠풍의 움직임은 수십 년 전 자신의 애상을 잔잔한 기쁨으로 바꿔놓는다. 하지만 이 기쁨은 결코 가볍지 않다. 오랜 세월이 품위를 덧입혀 준 달관의 미소, 슬픔까지도 능히 끌어안은 자의 ‘귀에 들리는 미소’다.그는 왜 ‘서정 소곡집’ 10권, 30여 년이 넘는 세월의 마지막을 ‘자기 인용’으로 마무리한 걸까? 어쩌면 진정한 서정이란 자기 자신을 되돌아보는 일이기 때문이 아닐까? 첫 곡 ‘아리에타’와 마지막 곡 ‘회상’이 서로를 바라본다. 자신의 과거를 진심으로 끌어안을 수 있는 사람은 참으로 복되다. 아무런 가사 없이도 두 곡은 세월을 두고 진정한 시로 거듭난다.