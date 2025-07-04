 BTOB's Lee Min-hyuk returns to Huta persona for new EP 'Hook'
BTOB's Lee Min-hyuk returns to Huta persona for new EP 'Hook'

Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 15:24
Lee Min-hyuk, or Huta, poses for a photo promoting his solo full-length album ″BOOM.″ [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

Lee Min-hyuk of boy band BTOB is returning to his rapper persona Huta with a new solo release.
 
His agency, BTOB Company, said Friday that Huta will drop a new EP titled “Hook” on July 21.
 

Related Article

 
This marks Huta’s first solo album in three years, following the release of his second full-length album “BOOM” in 2022.
 
Lee is also slated to perform at Waterbomb Seoul 2025 on Saturday at the outdoor stage at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi.


BTOB debuted in March 2012 under Cube Entertainment and is known for such hit tracks as “Missing You” (2017), “Only One for Me” (2018) and “Beautiful Pain” (2018). 
 
Lee kicked off his solo career as Huta in 2019 with the full-length album “Hutazone.”
 
 
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
